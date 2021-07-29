Business

Konga wins ‘Most Innovative e-Commerce Company’ award

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has been named the most innovative company of the year.

 

The award was presented to the management of Konga at the 2021 Titans of Tech Hall of Fame Awards held in Lagos. Konga beat out competition from other players such as Payporte, Jumia and Jiji. ng to claim the highly coveted award. In explaining how Konga emerged winners of the award, the event organisers revealed that the outcome was the result of a report released by its intelligence unit, which showed that Konga was the clear favourite, even as it credited the company with a string of innovative strategies, which have raised the bar in the ecommerce sector.

 

‘‘The report by our intelligence unit indicates that Konga is today a clear leader in the highly competitive Nigerian e-commerce market, showing that e-commerce can be profitable.

 

The firm’s Omnichannel structure in which it operates both online and offline is one of the advantages that has placed the company upfront and ahead of other players. ‘‘Konga continues to demonstrate that the key to a sustainable business is to offer products and services that solve problems and to grow revenue, while effectively managing costs.

 

No wonder it has experienced over 1000 per cent growth in the past three years. The firm has also expanded its reach with its logistics platform Kxpress, established to resolve the perennial challenges of logistics in the industry and indeed the country.”

 

Speaking while receiving the award on behalf of Konga, Head of Human Resources, Charles Udeozor, affirmed that the award was fitting recognition for the landmark strides recorded by the brand, adding that Nigerians should expect more from Konga.

