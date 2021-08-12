Koo officially announces presence in Nigeria

Koo, a microblogging and social networking app, has launched in Nigeria. Founded in India by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidwatka, the platform is aimed at enabling Nigerians to express themselves in the digital space. Koo was launched in 2020 and allows users to share personal updates and opinions across numerous topics of interest in 400 characters.

The microblogging app has since amassed a user base of over seven million people since its launch, with seven Indian languages as well as English currently available on the platform in India. This has enabled more non-Englishspeaking Indians to participate in the online dialogue. Speaking during a virtual press conference to announce its operation in Nigeria, Co- Founder and CEO of Koo, Radhakrishna, stated that Koo’s primary goal was freedom of expression, describing it as a platform that supports and promotes language diversity whilst offering users a safe space for respectful and meaningful conversations.

He said: “When we launched Koo, our aim was to give users a platform where opinions can be expressed freely, irrespective of the languages one knows. “We want users to be able to interact in the language of their choice with some of the most incisive minds on the internet, whilst keeping engagement respectful and harmonious. “Users can engage in conversations across multiple topics using some of our varied features, including hashtags, a rich 400-character limit, dedicated buttons to share posts across other social media platforms, among several others.” Aprameya expressed Koo’s delight at the opportunity to launch in Nigeria, citing the country’s rich cultural diversity as an impetus for entering the market. According to him, Koo will soon be available in multiple local languages, including Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba and Pidgin English.

“Nigeria is a country with a rich cultural background and heritage. While it is an Englishspeaking country, we feel it is important for the people to be able to communicate in their local language in the digital space, which will further enrich the local culture of Nigeria,” he said.

