Korea backs Nigeria on intelligence, information sharing

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Deputy Minister for Overseas Koreans and Consular Affairs, Republic of Korea, Choi Yeong, has said the Korean Government would support the Federal Government in the area of intelligence and information sharing. He explained that Nigeria was the gateway to unlocking the potentials of the African Continent’s Blue Economy. Yeong disclosed this during a courtesy call on NIMASA management in Lagos led by the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Kim Young Chae. In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations Osagie Edward, the deputy minister commended the sustained and improved security situation in the Gulf of Guinea with the strong presence of Nigeria.

 

Primary Poll: Imo Reps’ aspirant vow to appeal judgement

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A PDP aspirant for Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency, Dr Uzoma Ugochukwu, has vowed to contest the court’s dismissal of his case challenging the outcome of the party’s House of Representatives’ primaries. It would be recalled that a Federal High Court in Owerri had dismissed Ugochukwu’s suit in a judgement which was delivered at an […]
Independence Day Celebration: FG declares Oct 3 public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of activities to celebrate the 62nd Independence Anniversary, the Federal Government has declared October 3, as public holiday. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the celebration, even as he assured of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration’s commitment to tackling the […]
New Zealand mosques’ attack: Shooter sentenced to life without parole

Posted on Author Reporter

  A New Zealand court has sentenced a man who killed 51 people at two mosques to life in prison without parole, the first person in the country’s history to receive this sentence. Australian Brenton Tarrant, 29, admitted to the murder of 51 people, attempted murder of another 40 people and one charge of terrorism, […]

