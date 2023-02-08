Korea backs Nigeria on intelligence, information sharing

The Deputy Minister for Overseas Koreans and Consular Affairs, Republic of Korea, Choi Yeong, has said the Korean Government would support the Federal Government in the area of intelligence and information sharing. He explained that Nigeria was the gateway to unlocking the potentials of the African Continent’s Blue Economy. Yeong disclosed this during a courtesy call on NIMASA management in Lagos led by the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Kim Young Chae. In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations Osagie Edward, the deputy minister commended the sustained and improved security situation in the Gulf of Guinea with the strong presence of Nigeria.
