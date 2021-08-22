News

Korea seeks expansion of $500m trade volume to Nigeria

The Republic of Korea has said there was need to increase its volume of trade with Nigeria, presently pegged around $400 to $500 million. 1st Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea, Choi Jong Kun who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen during his visit to Nigeria, noted that more than half of its foreign construction sales in the African continent was generated from Nigeria. Kun who stressed that his visit was targeted at deepening collaborations between both countries in the areas of economy, transnational security and cultural advancement, was enthusiastic they would both reach the zenith of their bilateral relationship in other fields including education and technology in the next five years.

While further disclosing that a cultural delegation from Nigeria would tour the United States and Republic of Korea in December, the Vice Minister noted that the Korea-Africa Foundation which has been set up to boost cultural awareness between both nations, would be hosting a forum in Korea to deepen the bilateral rela-tionship. He said: “Obviously you (Nigeria) provides us with very vast market already; more than half of our foreign construction sales in Africa comes from Nigeria.

You are building infrastructure projects and our construction companies are good builders and reliable people. “Our volume of trade is not that big, maybe around four to five hundred million dollars but we need to be able to increase it.” “The second area is the trans-national security, especially in the Gulf of Guinea, a lot of hijack happens in the Gulf, thus, we need to protect our fishing industry in the Gulf. “Another area is, culture and people to people exchange, which will include financing education exchange between universities and students, because, Nigeria offers meaningful African cultures to Koreans and East Asian people.”

On Republic of Korea’s efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, Kun disclosed that thus far, $200 million has been spent in assisting 53 African countries through the donations of fave masks and medical equipment. While revealing that the Re-public of Korea was the second largest vaccine producers world over, he said Korea was already working closely with the United States and its European partners to establish a vaccine factory. On Korea’s high technological opportunities, he equally disclosed that well established technology companies from from the Republic of Korea would start up operations with smart, talented and innovative young Nigerians in the country, and equally have Nigerian students study in Korea to obtain higher degrees technology.

