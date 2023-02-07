Business

Korea to support Nigeria on intelligence, information sharing

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Bayo Akomolafe

 

 

The Deputy Minister for Overseas Koreans and Consular Affairs, Republic of Korea, Choi Yeong, has said that the Korean Government will support the Federal Government in the area of intelligence and information sharing.

He explained that Nigeria was the gateway to unlocking the potentials of the African continent’s Blue Economy.

Yeong disclosed this during a courtesy call on NIMASA management in Lagos Tuesday led by the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Kim Young Chae.

In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations Osagie Edward, the deputy minister commended the sustained and improved security situation in the Gulf of Guinea with the strong presence of Nigeria.

Yeong noted: “Nigeria is the one of the biggest country on the African continent in terms of economic size, population and market potentials. So Nigeria could be a very important partner to us the People of Korea. Nigeria could be our gateway to the whole of African continent. We are glad to inform you that Korea has scheduled a summit involving the entire African continent in 2024 and we hope it will strengthen relationship with Nigeria and Africa.”

Also, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh explained that the relationship between both countries was over 40 years, saying that there was the need to further deepen it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Apapa gridlock: NPA to deny unsafe trucks access into ports

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

After several consultations with stakeholders, including the leadership of the various trucking groups doing business at the Port, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has mandated the implementation of Minimum Safety Standards (MSS) scheme for trucks, anchored on the Electronic Truck Call-Up (otherwise known as Eto) platform, effective Thursday, July 1, 2021.   According to a […]

ngx NGX
Business

NGX: Market capitalisation gains N504bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The key performance indicators of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed on Friday with 1.76 per cent growth amid gains in stocks of First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH), Airtel Africa, amongst others.   Specifically, the market capitalisation on Friday inched higher by N504 billion or 1.76 per cent to close at N29.158 trillion against […]
Business

GTCO shareholders approve N3 dividend for FY’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Shareholders of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc, yesterday, unanimously endorsed the payment of a total dividend of N3 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.   The endorsement was made at the holding company’s 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos. The bank had proposed a final dividend of N2.70 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica