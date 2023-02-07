Korea to support Nigeria on intelligence, information sharing

Bayo Akomolafe

The Deputy Minister for Overseas Koreans and Consular Affairs, Republic of Korea, Choi Yeong, has said that the Korean Government will support the Federal Government in the area of intelligence and information sharing.

He explained that Nigeria was the gateway to unlocking the potentials of the African continent’s Blue Economy.

Yeong disclosed this during a courtesy call on NIMASA management in Lagos Tuesday led by the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Kim Young Chae.

In a statement by the agency’s Assistant Director, Public Relations Osagie Edward, the deputy minister commended the sustained and improved security situation in the Gulf of Guinea with the strong presence of Nigeria.

Yeong noted: “Nigeria is the one of the biggest country on the African continent in terms of economic size, population and market potentials. So Nigeria could be a very important partner to us the People of Korea. Nigeria could be our gateway to the whole of African continent. We are glad to inform you that Korea has scheduled a summit involving the entire African continent in 2024 and we hope it will strengthen relationship with Nigeria and Africa.”

Also, the Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh explained that the relationship between both countries was over 40 years, saying that there was the need to further deepen it.

