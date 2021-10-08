News

Korean envoy seeks increased economic ties with Nigeria

The Republic of Korea has called for the deepening of economic ties between Nigeria and Korea. The Asian nation’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, made the call during an official visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Chief Whip of the Senate. The envoy said the purpose of the visit was to update Kalu on the efforts of South Korea to improve the economic ties between both countries.

The envoy, who paid the visit shortly after the presentation of the 2022 budget by President Muhammadu Buhari, revealed that his country recently signed an agreement with the Ministry of Digital Economy and the Ministry of Education and Universal Basic Education (UBEC) to commit $10 million to the construction of smart schools in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“Our mission is to visit you and highlight our country’s commitment at improving our trade and investment between both countries. We are here to discuss how we can further enhance our investment and our trade, that is why I came here with my economic officer.

“So, today’s discussion majors only economy, trade, investment, agriculture and so on. We had a signing ceremony with the Ministry of Digital Economy and the signing ceremony was for e-government projects and later this month we had another signing ceremony of the Ministry of Education and Universal Basic Education (UBEC) to commit around 10 million dollars for smart school projects in six states in each geopolitical zone,” he said. Young-Chae revealed further that the Korean government through its embassy recently signed an MoU with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines (NACCIMA) to establish important communication channels. “We also checked that there are other bilateral chambers of commerce under NACCIMA and the counties include; South Africa, United Kingdom and so on. So our aim is to build on the existing relationships,” he said.

On his part, Kalu expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two countries has attained another level. Kalu said that both Buhari and the Korean President Moon Jae-in have also intensified talks to ensure that they achieve the economic growth of both countries. He said: “I am pleased with your visit to the National Assembly today, the two countries are making progress and we will also go further with regards to business to business.”

