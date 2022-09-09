Arts & Entertainments

Korede Bello calls for diversity, inclusivity in showbiz

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH, Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, says the entertainment industry should do more in terms of inclusivity and diversity. The songwriter also emphasized the role of the media in shaping the behavioral pattern of society. “The entertainment industry can do more regarding inclusivity and diversity because media shapes how we think, feel and behave. Media can change how we see each other and treat each other,” he said.

He also described ‘Bella’, his recently released single, as a “uniquely diverse song that also promotes and amplifies the message of inclusivity”. Speaking on his upcoming album, the ‘Mi Casa Su Casa’ crooner said he’s going to make “inclusivity and diversity the central theme of the album”. “For me, the sacred intention behind my art is to love the unloved and celebrate the overlooked and shunned in our society,” he said “The next project is going to be a sonic expression of what it looks like to show someone that you see them and value them.” Bello has etched his name among the popular figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry

. The singer started to enjoy fame in the music industry when he inked a deal with Mavin Records, a record label owned by Don Jazzy, in 2014. His popularity became huge after dropping ‘Godwin,’ his hit single, in January 2015. In 2018, Bello revealed he was “still looking for tuition fees” when he secured a record deal with Mavin Records. He also described the moment as the turning point of his life. The singer dropped his debut album titled ‘Beloved’ in 2017 — years after joining the record label. B e l l o has won a plethora of awards.

 

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

Kelly given 30 years in jail for sex abuse

Posted on Author Reporter

  US singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his status to run a scheme to sexually abuse children and women. In September, a jury in New York convicted the R&B artist, 55, of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes, reports the BBC. The Chicago native – whose real name […]
Arts & Entertainments

African arts, music take centre stage on UK's 'Hello Africa!' Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ujima Radio, based in Bristol the UK, is a very unique platform with so much pedigree in the radio broadcasting industry in the United Kingdom. Launched in 2008, it has created a lasting impact on not just the wider Bristol Community but also globally with a web based digital player and DAB radio. It is […]
Arts & Entertainments

WOLI AGBA: People think I've deviated from the scripture bec ause I do comedy

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The most suitable description for Woli Agba would have been a tetchy, cantankerous and tithe-loving elderly prophet. However, a peek into the life of Ayo Ajewole, the man behind the character, betrays the validity of that impression. In this chat with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, he gave an insight into his trajectory as a comedian, the criticism […]

