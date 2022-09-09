Korede Bello calls for diversity, inclusivity in showbiz

Nigerian singer, Korede Bello, says the entertainment industry should do more in terms of inclusivity and diversity. The songwriter also emphasized the role of the media in shaping the behavioral pattern of society. “The entertainment industry can do more regarding inclusivity and diversity because media shapes how we think, feel and behave. Media can change how we see each other and treat each other,” he said.

He also described ‘Bella’, his recently released single, as a “uniquely diverse song that also promotes and amplifies the message of inclusivity”. Speaking on his upcoming album, the ‘Mi Casa Su Casa’ crooner said he’s going to make “inclusivity and diversity the central theme of the album”. “For me, the sacred intention behind my art is to love the unloved and celebrate the overlooked and shunned in our society,” he said “The next project is going to be a sonic expression of what it looks like to show someone that you see them and value them.” Bello has etched his name among the popular figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry

. The singer started to enjoy fame in the music industry when he inked a deal with Mavin Records, a record label owned by Don Jazzy, in 2014. His popularity became huge after dropping ‘Godwin,’ his hit single, in January 2015. In 2018, Bello revealed he was “still looking for tuition fees” when he secured a record deal with Mavin Records. He also described the moment as the turning point of his life. The singer dropped his debut album titled ‘Beloved’ in 2017 — years after joining the record label. B e l l o has won a plethora of awards.

