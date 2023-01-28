Korede Bello releases video of new song, Available

Extremely talented artiste, Korede Bello has released arresting new visuals for his latest single, Available — a trendy, feel-good song that has been a major hit since its release in October 2022. Produced by Abdulqudus Omobolaji Ajenifuja, popularly known as Smyley and directed by the award-winning Dammy Twitch, the enthralling visuals, with equally mesmerising choreography, is a showcase of swag, charisma and a complete vibe, rich enough as entertainment for Korede Bello’s fans, far and wide. Speaking on the meaning of the lyrics of his hit tune, Korede says: “Available is a feel-good song that focuses mainly on having maximum fun”.

I’ve learned that living your life to the fullest is a thing that should be taken seriously as you gravitate towards that one person you find attractive”. Since his foray into the music industry in 2014, Korede Bello has gone ahead to release hit songs like “Romantic”, “Godwin”, and “Do Like That” – which went on to win him a Gold certification in the U.S. The artiste with a golden voice keeps churning out the best of songs for his “Bellovers” fans in Nigeria and around the world

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...