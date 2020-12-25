Korede speaks on Honey Glow Beauty Word deal

Arts & Entertainments

Popular Nollywood Actress and producer Kemi Korede is absolutely the talk of the town right now as she recently signed one-year multimillion naira endorsement deal with the famous and renowned skincare Therapist Oyindamola Abiona, CEO ‘HoneyGlow Beauty World.

 

She was so excited about the endorsement and couldn’t wait to share the good news with her fans home and abroad. Speaking of the endorsement, the thespian who was in joyous mood thank the CEO of HoneyGlow Beauty World and her fans for believing in her and promise to do all within her power to deliver.

 

“I accepted to work with Honey Glow Beauty World and Spa because I can beat my chest and attest to the genuineness of their products unlike every other products out their. A NAFDAC approved company show

 

s the product can be reckoned with and I am proud to be their ambassador. “The product is 100% organic zero worries, I use the products as prescribe by them, I don’t even need to tell me friends/Colleagues about my skin, they see it and want to know the secret.

 

As a matter of fact almost 80 per cent of my friends/colleagues see the flawless/radiant skin and ask me the kind of product I use, and I recommend them to visit HoneyGlow Beauty World and Spa to buy from them, they also came back smiling,” excited Kemi Korede said.

 

Meanwhile, industrious and very meticulous Oyindamola is reveling in the euphoria of her acceptance and endorsement by NAFDAC which now makes her and her Honey Glow Beauty World brand the top of the level in that therapy industry.

