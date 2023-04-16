Arts & Entertainments

Korra Obidi Drops Shocking Revelation About Her Marriage

Nigerian-American dancer and singer, Korra Obidi, has dropped a bombshell in relation to her marriage and divorce to Justin Dean after some said her ex-husband bought her out of poverty.

California-based dancer in a viral video claimed that contrary to people’s opinion she paid half of her bride price and even settled her husband after the divorce with a hefty amount.

According to her, she paid her ex-husband a whopping sum of $50k after the divorce. 

Recall that after their divorce, fans of Justin Dean have been trolling Korra alleging that her husband brought her out of poverty and gave her opportunities in the state.

Speaking further, Korra slammed those alleging that her husband brought her out of poverty, asking if her family looks poor to them and that they both met in China.

She said “Do you realize I paid half of my bride price? He took me out of poverty? Does any part of my family look poor to you? Anyone thinking he saved me and put me in the land of opportunity…

“No, that’s not what happened we both met in China. I paid him 50,000 dollars, but he did not give me one dime. I had to settle him after the divorce”.

This isn’t surprising as during the divorce, Justin Dean had allegedly demanded spousal support.

 

