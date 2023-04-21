Kpakor bombs Peseiro, says coach has lost authority over Eagles

…says Eagles’ inconsistence sign of tactical problems

…flays NFF for recycling coaches

Ex-international Moses Kpakor has said Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro seems to have lost authority over the team’s dressing room given the poor attitude of his players to national assignments. The Eagles have been heavily criticised for their poor attitude to matches; the Nigeria Football Federation even issued a press statement lambasting the players, accusing some of them of showing an acute lack of commitment to the national team. The NFF President Ibrahim Gusau said they would not beg players to play for the national team, insisting that anyone of them not willing to honour national calls could do so without prejudice.

However, Kpakor insisted that instead of accusing the players of lack of commitment because of poor results, the technical input of the coach should be questioned. He said the inconsistency of the team is frightening and that underlined the tactical shortcoming of the handlers. He said, “I can’t comment on the attitude of the players because I haven’t been with them and I don’t know what could be wrong with them.

But if we are to talk about the attitude of their playing, then we can say much of it is down to the technical problem and even tactical deficiency. It is difficult to talk about the Eagles these days because the inconsistency of the team is frightening especially since Gernot Rohr left. Today, you find them doing well but the next moment they are so bad. But very clearly, it shows the coach lacking authority over his team and it is so sad that it is coming at a time our players are doing very well in Europe, it is difficult to accept this; that team is also lacking that Midas touch for excellence.” He also reserved some strong words for the NFF regarding the manner they treated the assistant coach and goalkeeper trainer of the team Finidi Geroge and Ike Shorunmu who were asked to stay out of the squad ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau last month. The NFF insisted the two ex-internationals were asked to stay to save funds but Kpakor reasoned that their absence could have also contributed to the lacklustre showing of the squad.

“There are so many problems with the Eagles; look at the way Shorunmu and Finidi were treated. They removed them from the team unceremoniously; don’t they know that a sudden tweaking to a team has a way of affecting everybody? I don’t think the decision to leave out these members of the technical team was taken in good faith. We shouldn’t have treated our heroes with disdain,” he added The former BCC Lions of Gboko star is also unhappy Nigeria will not feature in the football event of the next Olympics Games after the Dream Team failed to pick a ticket to the CAF U-23 AFCON which serves as qualifiers for Paris 2024. H e said the NFF again should be blamed f o r keeping Coach Salisu Yusuf in charge when he had failed in previous assignments. “I don’t like criticising my colleagues, it is difficult but what happened with the Olympics team taught us one lesson which is that we shouldn’t be recycling coaches. It is a sad development for our football that we are not going to play in the Olympics for the second consecutive edition. This is a tournament we have won before and wrote our name in gold and it is bad we created a situation where we wouldn’t be able to compete at that global stage,” he said.