Kpakor: If I believed in ‘juju’ I ‘ d claim Ghana manipulated Eagles spiritually for World Cup ticket

The 2022 FIFA World Cup may have come and gone but the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to play a part in the Mundial in still reverberating in the football circle in Nigeria with an ex-international Moses Kpakor insinuating that the Black Stars might have claimed the ticket to the tournament at the expense of their neighbours with the help of black magic.

Kpakor who claimed to be at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, the venue of the second leg of the playoffs between the Eagles and Black Stars on the day of the tie said as a footballer it was strange the way the Nigerian players played and could have meant their legs were tied. He said despite not being at the tournament, the Eagles remain arguably the best side in Africa and could have made a stronger impression than most countries that represented the continent at Qatar 2022. He was reacting to the claims made by defender Leon Balogun who was in the side that drew 1-1 with Ghana in Abuja and insisted that their west African rivals indeed used ‘juju’ on them.

“I was in Abuja for the match and if I were one of those who believed in Juju, I would have said the Eagles’ legs were tied in that game. I was a footballer and I know these players very well, there was no way they could have played the way they did against Ghana in Abuja without something influencing their performance.

They had given a good account of themselves in Ghana in the first leg and we were expecting that they would do the job here but the way they turned out throughout the game showed that there was something wrong with those players. I told a friend, I don’t believe in Juju but if that works in football then this could be one of the examples.

“I agree with one official who said Eagles could have gone far in Qatar; it was like that competition was made for Africa and Nigeria could have broken the ceiling because we have players who are doing very well in Europe coupled with our spirit and that ruggedness, speed, and steel that we usually display at such tour-nament it could have been a different story,” he said. World football lost one of its icons, Pele, and the former BCC Lions of Gboko star said the Brazilian transcended beyond soccer “Death is inevitable but the world would have loved to have Pele to still be around for more years.

We cannot conclusively describe who Pele was because his iconic figure loomed larger than the game. He was not a footballer but he became football himself; he changed the perspective the world had about the game from being a mere sport to the fulcrum of the global economy so much so that some people even see the game as religion. He did all those. He influenced generations of footballers including mine; I grew up knowing that football was synonymous with the Brazilian. I copied his style of goal celebration; each time I scored during my time I jubilated the same way Pele would because he was the symbol of the game.

He was simply the greatest of all time. “Today’s generation of football fans limited the debate of greatest players in history to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but many of them who have now seen more videos of what Pele did, are now changing their minds, He was simply phenomenal,” he added. However, Kpakor who was in Nigeria’s team to the Algiers 1990 African Cup of Nations said Nigeria should learn from how the world reacted to the death of Pele. He said it underlined the power of sport to place the country on the world map.

“I want our politicians to learn from Pele’s funeral; we can see that sports has the capacity to boost your image as a country. Now everybody is saying Pele of Brazil; and you can see world leaders not only in sports but international politics and diplomacy, talking about this late icon. What do we do to our own legends here? Sam Okwaraji died, what did the government do about him and did we immortalise him? We aren’t doing enough for these legends to inspire the younger generations,” he said.

 

