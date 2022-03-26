Kpakor’s verdict: Umar real successor to Yekini, not Osimhen

A former international Moses Kpakor has said Almeria striker Sadiq Umar should be considered as the closest thing to legendary Super Eagles forward Rashidi Yekini, saying the for- ward could be nurtured to achieve as much as the late player.

Kpakor who played alongside Yekini at both club and international levels insisted that all of the players that have been considered as heirs to the late forward never stay as close to the talent Yekini exhibited as Umar. When reminded that Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is regarded as one of the best strikers not only in Nigeria but in the world at the moment, Kpakor said the focus of his discourse was about a player that has similarities in terms of talent with Yekini.

He said Osimhen’s all-round play marks him out as an excellent player but the country does not need to look further for a striker that can deliver like Yekini saying Umar has all the at- tributes to make him successful in Nigeria’s colour if given the chance and time.

“Osimhen is one of the best players in the world at the moment; he is dangerous not only in the penalty area but all across the pitch. His all-round play makes him a difficult player to tame. He is certainly one player that who could win the African Best Player Award for Nigeria soon.

“However, Sadiq is a different species; he is the closest thing to Yekini I have seen I didn’t know much about him before the last African Cup of Nations and in those games, he featured in, he reminded me of my late friend. I played alongside Yekini for six years in the national team and we shared some time at the club level with Abiola Babes too.

So I saw Yekini at close quarters and this lad has everything like my late friend. Apart from his physical attributes, he has the techniques that can make him successful, the way he carries himself in dangerous areas shows he is the man for the future if we can give him more time. Nigeria is really blessed with quality players at the moment and I hope we can make the best out of the situation,” he said.

Kpakor believes coaches Austin Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke can birth a new era that could surpass the achievement of the 1990s Golden Generation with the quality of players at their disposal. He insisted that the appointments of the coaches who have achieved so much, especially during their playing career will serve as motivation for the current lads. “I am sure there isn’t anything like ego between Eguavoen and Amuneke; we know who is the senior between the two coaches and they have demonstrated their capacity to work together. It is a fantastic decision to bring in these two chaps who were huge successes as players. If they tell the players to do something, they will comply with respect because they know these are guys who have seen it all. We now have an opportunity to recreate what happened in the 1990s when we dominated Africa and commanded huge respect across the world,” he said.

