KPMG names chief economist

KPMG Nigeria has appointed former statistician- general of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Yomi Kale, as a partner and chief economist. It added in the statement that Kale would lead the firm’s view on macroeconomics and enhance the breadth of its solutions involving economic modeling & macroeconomic analysis in private and public sector clients. Kale has deep experience in both the private and public sectors in macroeconomic analysis, financial, economics and investment research, fiscal and macroeconomic policy advisory. Between 2011 and 2021, he served as the statistician general of the federation and chief executive officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Kale obtained a degree in economics at Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia, and also completed his master degree from the same university. He went on to pursue a Doctor of Philosophy degree in economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

His first opportunity in the private sector was at Goldman Sachs, a global finance company, where he worked as an equity analyst and later moved on to work as a quantitative analyst at Merrill Lynch Financial Services. He later became the group head of research and investment strategy at Investment Banking and Trust Company which is now Stanbic IBTC Bank. Also, he served as a non-executive member on the board committee of both Skye Financial Services Limited and SFS Capital Nigeria Limited.

