KPMG names lender among 2020 customer experience leaders

Leading audit and professional services company, KPMG Nigeria, has ranked Ecobank Nigeria among the top three banks with good customer experience in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment.

KPMG’s Nigeria banking industry customer experience survey measures the performance of lenders in the country in terms of their relationship with their account holders and other users of financial services. The 2020 survey covered 15,056 retail customers, 1,856 SMEs and 332 commercial/ corporate organisations.

Respondents were selected from customers who have interacted with their bank in the last six months. According to the report in the SME category, Sterling Bank, Union Bank and Ecobank were the top three lenders. They were trailed by Zenith Bank and FCMB. Specifically, the report stated that respondents were impressed with the interaction between Ecobank and its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, stressing that the bank was able to provide personalised service to its respective customer segments.

