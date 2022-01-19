Business

KPMG ranks Stanbic IBTC Best Bank in Retail, SME segments

KPMG, a leading audit and consultancy firm, recently adjudged Stanbic IBTC Bank as the top-rated bank in the retail and SME segments in its 2021 Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey. Reacting to the KPMG report, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed delight at the emergence of the financial institution as the highest-ranked bank in customer experience. He said the bank’s core objective is geared towards building long term relationships with clients by providing timely, innovative, and relevant solutions to the benefit of its clients.

Adeniyi said: “We are pleased with these accomplishments. It is particularly satisfying to note that this exercise emanated from a survey of customers. This speaks to our relentless commitment to delivering innovative customer experiences. The bank’s core goal is to become a customer-obsessed financial services provider.

The desire to give our customers the best banking experience across our touchpoints, including our traditional and digital channels, remains at the heart of our business. We continue to innovate to ensure we achieve this.” Stanbic IBTC’s overall customer experience performance improved significantly as the bank moved from 9th in the last survey to the top position in 2021, scoring 74.5 percent and 74.7 percent in the retail and SME segments, respectively.

 

