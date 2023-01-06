Business

KPMG: Stanbic IBTC tops retail, corporate banking in Nigeria in 2022

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has been named the leading bank in the retail and corporate banking in Nigeria, according to the KPMG 2022 Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience (CX) Survey. Stanbic IBTC Bank occupied the first position with a 73.8 CX score out of 100 in the retail segment and sustained the leading position for the second consecutive year.

Time and effort were the drivers of the impressive performance in the retail category, and the Bank outperformed its peers in this regard. Stanbic IBTC Bank, which held the top position in the retail and SME segments last year, performed well across key customer journey areas, particularly in resolution – a key area of improvement for the industry where customers rated banks on timeliness and quality of feedback on issues as well as the ability and ease of reporting issues and concerns.

Other customer journey areas where Stanbic IBTC Bank came tops included discovery – the ease of getting information about the Bank, professional and friendly staff, the ease of account opening with digitalonly options, and the speedy onboarding process. Stanbic IBTC Bank was among the top three in transacting – accessibility, timeliness, and quality of service from physical and digital channels, and in account maintenance – which covers requests for account statements, general enquiries and updates to account information with accuracy and completeness.

Moving up five places compared to last year’s report, Stanbic IBTC Bank also emerged as this year’s leader in the corporate segment with an 80.9 score out of 100 and received great feedback on the depth of their relationship managers’ knowledge in key sectors. The report also revealed that Stanbic IBTC successfully closed the gap in digital banking, emerging as a clear leader in the industry. Speaking on the achievements, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “The primary goal of the bank is to forge lasting relationships with its clients by offering timely, creative, and valuable solutions that benefit them. We are fully committed to serving Nigerians with top-notch financial services.”

 

