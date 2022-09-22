News

Kpodoh to Diri: Make names of contractors handing govt projects public

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Perekeme Kpodoh, has asked Governor Douye Diri to make the names of contractors handling projects going on in the state public
lamenting that they are shrouded in secrecy.

The former security adviser asked Diri to publish the cost of some of the projects he was executing in the state and the contractors behind the project.

Speaking on Thursday, he said the people of the state deserve to know how their money was being spent and how much was approved and allocated to each project.

He said: “Governor Douye Diri should tell us how much he is using to execute each project and the timeline for the projects. How much has he sunk so far in the ongoing Yenagoa-Oporoma road? Most of these projects were started by the previous administration and we know there have been variations and contract reviews but Governor Diri has refused to render account of how much of Bayelsa money he is deploying into these projects.”

Kpodoh also challenged Diri to publish an account of how much he had received since he assumed office from various sources and how much he had committed to projects.

He said with the infrastructural revolution in others states like Rivers, Bayelsans would no longer stand akimbo and watch the state government showcase mediocrity as evidence of projects.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Akeredolu hails return of soldiers to prisons

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is excited by the return of soldiers to guard the Correctional Centres in the state three days after they were suddenly withdrawn.   Akeredolu confirmed the development in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Richard Olatunde on Sunday. Akeredolu had condemned the withdrawal, saying it could lead to jailbreaks. […]
News

Alleged $2.2m fraud: US court sentences Nigerian to 87-month imprisonment

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A United States District Judge, Robert Pitman, yesterday sentenced a Nigerian, Akhabue Ehis Onoimoimilin (aka David Harrison), who resides in Houston, to 87 months of imprisonment. The sentencing, it was gathered, was due to the fact that Harrison, 29, participated in a moneylaundering conspiracy that swindled more than $2.2 million from victims using Business Email […]
News

Author To Nigerian Workers: Always prepare for retirement

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As Nigerian workers join their counterparts across the world in celebrating International Workers Day, a researcher and author, Alfred Oyaghire, has advised them to prepare for their retirement.   Speaking at the launch of his latest book titled, ‘Answer To Retirement Questions,’ Oyaghire said it is unfortunate that so many civil and public servants are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica