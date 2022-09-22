Kpodoh to Diri: Make names of contractors handing govt projects public

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Perekeme Kpodoh, has asked Governor Douye Diri to make the names of contractors handling projects going on in the state public

lamenting that they are shrouded in secrecy.

The former security adviser asked Diri to publish the cost of some of the projects he was executing in the state and the contractors behind the project.

Speaking on Thursday, he said the people of the state deserve to know how their money was being spent and how much was approved and allocated to each project.

He said: “Governor Douye Diri should tell us how much he is using to execute each project and the timeline for the projects. How much has he sunk so far in the ongoing Yenagoa-Oporoma road? Most of these projects were started by the previous administration and we know there have been variations and contract reviews but Governor Diri has refused to render account of how much of Bayelsa money he is deploying into these projects.”

Kpodoh also challenged Diri to publish an account of how much he had received since he assumed office from various sources and how much he had committed to projects.

He said with the infrastructural revolution in others states like Rivers, Bayelsans would no longer stand akimbo and watch the state government showcase mediocrity as evidence of projects.

