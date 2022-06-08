Kremer’s study confirms learning gains among largest ever measured in Africa

Kayode Olanrewaju

A groundbreaking study, led by the 2019 Nobel Prize-Winning Economist, Prof. Michael Kremer, has revealed that children living in underserved African communities receive 53 per cent more learning in schools supported by the NewGlobe, a the Nigerian government partner, throughout their early childhood and primary schooling.

Similarly, the study also indicated that children taught using NewGlobe’s methods are more than three times more likely to be able to read at age seven than their peers in other schools.

The study also confirmed among the largest learning gains measured in schools by the major study in Africa, including Nigeria, as the methodology studied underpins multiple Nigerian Government Education Programmes Impact is among the greatest of any rigorously studied education programme in Africa.

Prof. Kremer said of the study: “The effects in this study are among the largest in the international education literature, particularly for a programme that was already operating at scale.

“This study shows that attending schools delivering highly standardized education has the potential to produce dramatic learning gains at scale, suggesting that policymakers may wish to explore incorporation of standardization, including standardized lesson plans and teacher feedback and monitoring, in their own systems.”

The Nobel Prize winner declared the findings at the Education World Forum in London to African Heads of State and Education Ministers, including Nigerian Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) leaders.

The theme of the Forum was ‘Education: Building Forward Together; Stronger, Bolder, Better.’

The holistic methodology studied by Prof. Kremer underpins in Nigeria the EKOEXCEL initiated by Lagos State government; EdoBEST in Edo State government and KwaraLEARN in Kwara State government, as public education transformation programmes.

In partnership with NewGlobe, Nigeria’s governors have implemented the methodology to transform learning outcomes across their public school systems, especially early childhood, primary and junior secondary schools.

According to Prof. Kremer, if replicated at scale across public education systems, the gains would be enough to put African children from underserved communities on track to match their peers in countries with incomes three or four times higher.

Based on the study, after two years, primary school students in NewGlobe’s Kenya programme are nearly a whole additional year ahead of children taught using traditional methods.

“For early childhood development (ECD) – typically three and five year olds, children gain nearly an additional year and half of learning; learning in two years what students in other schools learn in three and a half years,” the study further revealed, adding that “the learning gains in the study are among the largest in the international education literature.”

Meanwhile, in academic terms, NewGlobe increased student learning by 1.35 standard deviations for early childhood learning and 0.81 standard deviations for primary learning.

It stated that contextually, these effect sizes far outpace the 99th percentile of, and represent learning gains in the top one per cent, ever, rigorously studied at scale in Africa.

According to the World Bank estimates, 90 per cent of 10 year-olds in Sub-Saharan Africa do not reach this benchmark, but the Kremer’s study showed that students starting with the lowest learning levels gained the most, with girls making the same leap in learning as boys.

The study, however, contrasts sharply with the World Bank research, which shows that girls in Sub-Saharan Africa are consistently disadvantaged in learning.

The study indicated a resounding affirmation of NewGlobe’s integrated learning system across Africa, including Nigeria and South Asia supporting more than a million children in schools and increasing every year.

The two-year study, which is the result of a large-scale Randomised Control Trial (RCT), including more than 10,000 students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, also indicated that after two years, primary students taught using NewGlobe’s full learning system are nearly a whole additional year of learning ahead of students in other schools taught using ordinary methods – with learning increased by 0.81 standard deviations.

“For early childhood students, two years of teaching using NewGlobe’s methods puts them a year-and-a-half of additional learning ahead of students in other schools – with learning levels increased by a remarkable 1.35 standard deviations,” the study stated.

Kremer, in the finding, noted that in NewGlobe-supported schools, 82 per cent of Grade I pupils – typically six to seven year olds – can read a sentence, compared with 27 per cent of those in other schools.

The findings further indicate: “Students starting from the lowest learning levels gain the most. Learning gains were greatest for students predicted to have the lowest performance who outperformed similar students attending other schools by a larger margin than their more advantaged peers.”

As the largest of its kind in Africa, the results of the study are by far the most authoritative on the use of the model pioneered by NewGlobe, which includes individual – and ongoing – training and coaching for all teachers, use of a digital learning platform with real time data analysis; teaching guides grounded in scientifically-based pedagogy; and a 360 support system.

Speaking on the study, NewGlobe Nigeria General Managing Director, Omowale David-Ashiru noted: “Tackling learning poverty is an urgent challenge of our generation, especially as we approach the election season in Nigeria. Those aspiring for leadership positions should know that innovative education solutions that are proven to be effective at scale will define the prosperity, growth and security of our global future. They should make it part of their plans/policies.

In Lagos State’s Excellence in Child Education and Learning (EKOEXCEL) programme, students advanced in numeracy twice as fast and in literacy three times as fast as their peers.

Also, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki reiterated the determination of the state government to transform the education sector and properly direct the state’s resources to develop human capacity.

“The saving grace for our country is education and not just sending children to school but having basic, qualitative and foundational education. Once you get basic education right everything else falls into place.”

Commenting on KwaraLEARN, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State hinted that

“KwaraLEARN represents our vision for a stronger and more prosperous Kwara. Our flagship education programme takes the baton from pre-existing transformation programmes in Lagos and Edo States, both of which are local solutions already delivering value.”

In his remarks, Prof. Isaac Mbiti of the University of Virginia, and a co-author of the study, said in overall the NewGlobe has a large effect on academic knowledge across a range of subjects.

“Detailed lesson plans can help ensure that best practices are being followed in the classroom and can promote real-time monitoring and feedback about teachers and lesson plans. This study illustrates the promise of alternative models of education in improving the effectiveness of primary and pre-primary schools in developing countries,” he added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...