Feminique

Kristina Edwards: 4 things every aspiring woman entrepreneur must consider

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Entrepreneurship is daunting and perhaps the true test of what you’re made of.
As more women venture into business, their journeys serve as an inspiration to others like them and young women hoping to break into the business space in the future.
Kristina Edwards is among the women entrepreneurs who are sharing their career experiences to help other women in the same space.
Kristina has managed to break into what might be the toughest industries today, the social media space.
The social media space is extremely easy to venture into; however, succeeding in this space is a whole other story.
Kristina has built her business and grown her social media marketing skills to help elevate her brand in a saturated and competitive arena.
For women, who want to become successful entrepreneurs like Kristina Edwards, here are four things they must consider as detailed by her to build a successful business.
• You’re walking into a battle; prepare your armor
Starting a business is a battle, a journey of endless trials that will test your will and passion.
You’ll need to endure setbacks, dead ends, and everything in between for your business to take off.
That said, it is important to be both physically and mentally prepared for the obstacles that lie ahead in your entrepreneurial journey.
Even with the sleepless nights, it is important that you carve out time to take care of yourself so that you don’t drown in your work.
• Set clear goals
Entrepreneurship is a journey and, on this journey, you’ll have various stops.
It is important that you set short-term goals for yourself and your business to comprise of small wins along the way.
Don’t forget to set long-term goals as well to keep your mind focused on your vision/ideally; your short-term goals help you achieve your long-term goals.
One of the best ways to keep your motivation up is to have a unified direction within your team.
• Learn as you go
Oftentimes, women entrepreneurs will spend so much time preparing to eliminate every obstacle and possible failure for their business. However, if there’s one thing that’s clear about entrepreneurship is that you can’t eliminate 100% risk and challenges.
Therefore, it is crucial that you start somewhere and learn as you go.
• Be adaptable and flexible
The world of business doesn’t ever stand on solid ground as it’s constantly changing.
To successfully run a business, you need to be prepared to embrace changes and adapt to new technologies, changing consumer needs, and tactics employed by your competitors.
Ultimately, running a business is incredibly rewarding, but you need to be ready for the challenges that come with it.
The best policy is to embrace the journey to avoid what-ifs later in life.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Feminique

FIDA: Culprits must pay for violenceagainst women, girls

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Mrs. Grace Chima is the Chairperson of Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ebonyi State chapter. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, she speaks on increase in rape and defilement in the state, the victims and laws Are you satisfied with the laws in this country against rape? When we attended our last National meeting, […]
Feminique

COVID-19: Tough time for women entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi

Coping and surviving this pandemic season is the major concern of most people especially women who seem to bear the brunt of hardship the pandemic is projecting in various aspect of their lives. Mrs Ifeoma Nzeh is a small holding farmer in Agungwu village, Ugwuoba, Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State who feeds her […]
Feminique

A bundle of joy, 18 years after

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

It took 18 years of patronising all manner of persons in the medical industry. They were seeking for children of theirs, became objects of ridicule by their friends, neighbours and villagers. But today, Ikechukwu Ugwumba of Ezi Oti, Unwanna, Afikpo, in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and wife, Happiness, are now rejoicing. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica