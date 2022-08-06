Travel & Tourism

Kruger Gate begins new journey, part ways with Protea Hotels by Marriott International

Beginning from September 1, K r u g e r Gate Hotel will commence a new journey as independent brand following the mutual agreement by Marriott International and Platinum Hospitality Holdings to sever their relations with the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate once its present management contract expires on August 31.

From September 1, the management of the hotel will be transferred to Platinum Hospitality Holdings under the stewardship of Mr Anton Gillis, as the chief executive officer of the hotel operation. It will trade under the name of Kruger Gate Hotel.

“All reservations, current and future, remain unchanged”, informs Gillis, saying: “We are truly excited to take over the management of this unique property. Over the years the hotel has built up a wonderful community of frequent travellers who all share a common passion for the Kruger Park. We have exciting plans for the hotel and look forward to enhancing our guests’ experience.

This is even as Richard Collins, Area Vice President, Sub – Saharan Africa, assures of smooth transition and transfer of power from the old to the new management.”It has been a privilege to manage the Protea Hotel by Marriott Kruger Gate for the past 20 years, and we wish the owners the absolute best in their future operation of this well-loved property. We will work with Platinum Hospitality Holdings to ensure a smooth transition for guests, employees, and suppliers of the property,” he says

 

Our Reporters

