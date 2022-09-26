Sports

KSU Steelers win HiFL trophy

Posted on Author Precious Yusuf Comment(0)

History was made on Saturday as KSU Steelers from Kogi State University Akungba became the first State-owneduniversitytowintheprestigious Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL).

In a thrilling match played at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex, KSU Steelers came from a goal down to defeat the FOUYE Dazzlers from the Federal University Oye Ekiti by 3-1 in the final of the HiFL 2022 season.

The match had barely started when a Dazzlers striker was hacked down by one of the Steelers defenders. Kolawole Oladapo converted the resulting penalty kick to put the Dazzlers ahead.

However, geared by the presence of their Vice-Chancellor Prof. Marietu OhuneneTenube, KSUSteelersequalized through Samuel Odutola in the 3rd minute while the fans of the Dazzlers were still celebrating their lead.

The first half ended 1-1. The second half started on a fiery note as both teams cancelled themselves out until mid-way into the second half when Mohammed Suleiman, the captain of the Steelers and Stanbic IBTC Man-of-the-match scored the second goal for the Steelers. Anuba Ojochenemi finally put a stop to the quest of the Dazzlers when he scored the third goal.

Earlier in the third-place match, UNN Lions from the University of Nigeria Nsukka secured the slot which they won last year by defeating the UNILORIN Warriors 1-0.

 

The Lions’ goal was scored by Chukwu Echere Lawrence. Speaking after the match, the Chairman, Board of HiFLDr Kachi Onubogu saluted the courage of the players while exaltingthesupportfromtheauthorities of the participating schools.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Genk slam €20m tag on Onuachu

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

KRC Genk are convinced that prolific target man, Paul Onuachu is worth more than €20 million, with the club expressing the intention of making the Nigerian the most expensive outgoing transfers in their history.   The Belgian side acquired the Nigerian finisher for only six million euros two years ago but are only ready to […]
Sports

Calvert-Lewin reaping rewards of playing regularly at Everton, Rooney says

Posted on Author Reporter

  Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti’s faith in Dominic Calvert-Lewin has helped unlock the forward’s potential in the Premier League this season, former England captain Wayne Rooney said. Calvert-Lewin has scored 10 goals for his club this season, including seven in the league. Former Everton striker Rooney put the 23-year-old’s fast start down to him leading […]
Sports

We must replicate Sunshine achievement with Remo Stars –Ogunbote

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

•Happy with club’s continental slot   Hammed Olore Remo Stars of Ikenne coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, has said he will try his best to replicate the achievement of Sunshine Stars with Remo Stars after leading the club to a continental slot just a season after gaining promotion from the Nigeria National League. Ogunbote guided unknown Sunshine […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica