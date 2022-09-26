KSU Steelers win HiFL trophy

History was made on Saturday as KSU Steelers from Kogi State University Akungba became the first State-owneduniversitytowintheprestigious Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL).

In a thrilling match played at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex, KSU Steelers came from a goal down to defeat the FOUYE Dazzlers from the Federal University Oye Ekiti by 3-1 in the final of the HiFL 2022 season.

The match had barely started when a Dazzlers striker was hacked down by one of the Steelers defenders. Kolawole Oladapo converted the resulting penalty kick to put the Dazzlers ahead.

However, geared by the presence of their Vice-Chancellor Prof. Marietu OhuneneTenube, KSUSteelersequalized through Samuel Odutola in the 3rd minute while the fans of the Dazzlers were still celebrating their lead.

The first half ended 1-1. The second half started on a fiery note as both teams cancelled themselves out until mid-way into the second half when Mohammed Suleiman, the captain of the Steelers and Stanbic IBTC Man-of-the-match scored the second goal for the Steelers. Anuba Ojochenemi finally put a stop to the quest of the Dazzlers when he scored the third goal.

Earlier in the third-place match, UNN Lions from the University of Nigeria Nsukka secured the slot which they won last year by defeating the UNILORIN Warriors 1-0.

The Lions’ goal was scored by Chukwu Echere Lawrence. Speaking after the match, the Chairman, Board of HiFLDr Kachi Onubogu saluted the courage of the players while exaltingthesupportfromtheauthorities of the participating schools.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...