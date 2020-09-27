Kuburat Okoya Marks 77 birthday in style

The name Kuburat might not prominently and regularly feature when billionaire business man, Alhaji Razak Okoya is up for discussion probably because the bearer of the name enjoys staying at the background.

Even at that, however, she’s fundamentally interwoven with the famous money bag because of the position she holds in his life as his first wife. Alhaja Kuburat and Alhaji Razak have been married for over fifty years and they have seven children together.

Few days ago, she added another year to become 77, though with a relatively moderate, but in the usual style of the Okoyas, a celebratory event was held in honor of the matriarch of the Okoya’s family.

