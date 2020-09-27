Body & Soul

Kuburat Okoya Marks 77 birthday in style

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The name Kuburat might not prominently and regularly feature when billionaire business man, Alhaji Razak Okoya is up for discussion probably because the bearer of the name enjoys staying at the background.

 

Even at that, however, she’s fundamentally interwoven with the famous money bag because of the position she holds in his life as his first wife. Alhaja Kuburat and Alhaji Razak have been married for over fifty years and they have seven children together.

 

 

Few days ago, she added another year to become 77, though with a relatively moderate, but in the usual style of the Okoyas, a celebratory event was held in honor of the matriarch of the Okoya’s family.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Gbenga Adeyinka veers into bread making, launches bakery in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Ace Comedian and event compeer, Gbenga Adeynka, aside his thriving career in the entertainment industry has veered into the confectionery sector as he’s just taken to baking and selling of bread.   He launched the ultramodern facility new bakery in Ikorodu, Lagos, called ‘D-1ST Bakery’.   Declaring the function open with prayers and other sundry […]
Body & Soul

Mindful masturbation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The old woman looked intently at Jay and he shifted uncomfortably. He wondered what could be going on in the woman’s mind. Of course, he wouldn’t pretend he had no idea what she could be thinking.   She hadn’t set her eyes on him in the past fifteen years! He had made sure he dodged […]
Body & Soul

Fuji Singer, Akanmu, set to launch new Album, Assignment

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

One singer who has kept the flag of Fuji music flying in Ekiti state is no other than Akanmu Sensema.   He’s also called Chief Banuso of Fuji worldwide. The Ado-Ekiti based Sensema who was decorated as Eyinju Oganla by the Oganla of Fuji, Pasuma Wonder, is set to release a new album. The new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: