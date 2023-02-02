News

Kuda: Customers’ funds safe amid app glitches

Digital bank, Kuda, has allayed the fears of its customers who have been unable to access their money since Tuesday due to glitches on its app. According to the fintech company, the customers’ money is safe and they would be able to access it once the app issue is resolved. Given that they have been unable to log in to the Kuda app and are thus not carrying out transactions, the bank’s customers have become concerned, especially as in some cases, customers who are able to log in, find that their accounts are showing zero balance, even though they have money in the accounts.

In a message to customers, Kuda admitted that its app has been experiencing glitches and apologized for the situation. It said: “We’re sorry that you still haven’t been able to use your Kuda app. We’re working with our cloud services provider to sort out the downtime, and we’ll let you know when it’s been fixed. Yourmoneyremainssafeand you’ll be able to access it as soon as services are restored. “We know that the N0.00 balance error reported by several people is worrying but we assure you that it’s just what the app is displayingbecauseof thedowntime, not the amount of money you actually have. We’ll keep sharing updates as we make progress.”

 

