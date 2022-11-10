Business

Kuda debuts in UK, set to drive £3bn remittance to Nigeria

Kuda, the money app for Africans, was launched in the United Kingdom yesterday as part of a major global expansion drive, following a total investment of over $90 million. According to a press release, the launch of the Kuda App in the UK will among other things, enable hundreds of thousands of UK-based Nigerians to combat high remittance costs on large transfers which currently average out at eight per cent, significantly short of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 3 per cent.

The statement said that the business’ vision is to give all Africans globally access to friction-free and affordable financial services, connecting the diaspora with Africa and increasing financial inclusion. The tech firm explained that Kuda is entering the UK market (through its UK-based subsidiary – Kuda EMI Limited) charging a flat fee of only £3 with a transfer limit of £10,000. With over £3 billion sent from the UK to Nigeria every year, Kuda is set to save UK Nigerians millions of pounds.

According to the firm, the parent company, Kuda Technologies Limited was founded in 2019 by two Nigerians, Babs Ogundeyi and Musty Mustapha. Its Nigerian business rapidly expanded to become the country’s number one money app, with nearly five million customers. Commenting on the launch of the UK app, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Kuda, Babs Ogundeyi, said: “Africans in the UK are faced with barrier after barrier when it comes to financial services – from challenges setting up accounts to prohibitive and inconsistent fees on meaningful transfers.

 

