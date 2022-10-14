Kuda launches all-in-one business account for entrepreneurs

Kuda Tech, the revolutionary FinTech company, has said its new offering, “Kuda Business” being offered by its Nigerian subsidiary – Kuda MFB, will provide the needed boost to freelancers and entrepreneurs of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in their quest to grow and manage their businesses. The company made this assertion at the launch of the product in Lagos on Sunday October 10, 2022. Head of Banking Products and Partnerships of Kuda MFB, Nosa Oyegun, said that the offering would assist small-scale business owners overcome some of their many challenges.

Oyegun stated: “Kuda Business is the answer to some of the most basic challenges that freelancers and MSMEs face in the management of their businesses, especially in the areas of invoicing, making and receiving payments, and general management of their business outfits. “Kuda Business is an all-in-one manager that lets customers send invoices, pay several bills to different individuals and corporate entities easily without having to switch apps.” He also listed some of the enablement Kuda Business brings to include easy sending of estimates, ability to send invoices and get paid in multiple ways, make free transfers and bulk transfers, pay business bills without switching to another app and management of business finances with a team of two or more people.

Other benefits he noted are the ability to start as freelancers and get help with registering their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the opportunity to utilise features (which will be available via the mobile app) that would enable businesses to receive payments.

He further noted that Kuda Business helps the business owner cut costs as well as ease their internal processes. “We know that saving money matters to businesses, so customers on the platform enjoy Kuda MFB’s standard 25 free transfers to other banks every month with their Kuda Business account. “Also, to help entrepreneurs with the management of their finances, the Kuda Business account has a detailed dashboard that shows how money comes and goes with real-time updates so that they will never be confused about business finances,” Oyegun stated.

