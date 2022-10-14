Business

Kuda launches all-in-one business account for entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Kuda Tech, the revolutionary FinTech company, has said its new offering, “Kuda Business” being offered by its Nigerian subsidiary – Kuda MFB, will provide the needed boost to freelancers and entrepreneurs of micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) in their quest to grow and manage their businesses. The company made this assertion at the launch of the product in Lagos on Sunday October 10, 2022. Head of Banking Products and Partnerships of Kuda MFB, Nosa Oyegun, said that the offering would assist small-scale business owners overcome some of their many challenges.

Oyegun stated: “Kuda Business is the answer to some of the most basic challenges that freelancers and MSMEs face in the management of their businesses, especially in the areas of invoicing, making and receiving payments, and general management of their business outfits. “Kuda Business is an all-in-one manager that lets customers send invoices, pay several bills to different individuals and corporate entities easily without having to switch apps.” He also listed some of the enablement Kuda Business brings to include easy sending of estimates, ability to send invoices and get paid in multiple ways, make free transfers and bulk transfers, pay business bills without switching to another app and management of business finances with a team of two or more people.

Other benefits he noted are the ability to start as freelancers and get help with registering their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the opportunity to utilise features (which will be available via the mobile app) that would enable businesses to receive payments.

He further noted that Kuda Business helps the business owner cut costs as well as ease their internal processes. “We know that saving money matters to businesses, so customers on the platform enjoy Kuda MFB’s standard 25 free transfers to other banks every month with their Kuda Business account. “Also, to help entrepreneurs with the management of their finances, the Kuda Business account has a detailed dashboard that shows how money comes and goes with real-time updates so that they will never be confused about business finances,” Oyegun stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

IMF seeks G20’s support for debt restructuring framework

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday it was hoping that G20 finance leaders can advance proposals to strengthen a debt restructuring framework for poor countries as default risks rise and demands for easier debt terms increase. IMF spokesman, Gerry Rice, told reporters that the Fund will seek support for IMF’s proposals to strengthen the […]
Business

SON tackles Customs over influx of substandard goods

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Director-General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has chided the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for not inviting his agency for joint examination of cargoes at the port, saying it is one of the reasons fake products litter Nigerian markets. Salim spoke while supervising the destruction of substandard goods imported through the […]
Business

Lender donates COVID-19 test kits to Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has further strengthened its support for fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) through the donation of test kits to the Lagos State Government. Announcing the donation of the kits, which were presented to the Lagos State Government at the Lagos State Biobank, Mainland Hospital, Yaba, the lender said the move became imperative given […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica