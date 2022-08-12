Kuda positions for expansion with major appointments

Kuda, the Money App for Africans, is poised to stamp its footprint in the global banking industry with the appointment of Pavel Khristolubov and Elena Lavezzi as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) respectively, at the group level.

The appointments, which were the outcome of a diligent recruitment process aimed at acquiring fit-for-purpose candidates to help in driving the vision and mission of the financial institution, were recently announced by the Board of Directors of Kuda Technologies Limited. Khristolubov joined Kuda Technologies Limited from the Tinkoff Bank, a commercial bank in Eastern Europe, where he was responsible for managing efficiency of the workforce both on product development teams and operational platforms.

During his tenure as COO, the bank’s client base grew from seven million to 22 million active clients and his focus was to keep quality and cost levels under control and implementation of required processes and approaches to scale product and operations teams to meet the challenges of growth. Prior to his work at Tinkoff Bank, he served as a member of the executive team of DXC Luxoft, a software development company, supporting the company’s growth from the very start to when it became a global player with 20,000 engineers working across 20 countries and locations of the world.

His responsibilities included establishing company processes and ensuring efficiency of its management, and onboarding of acquired companies. Similarly, Lavezzi, an Italian, brings with her a vast experience garnered over the years from reputable fintech companies including Circle, a global firm that is at the forefront of digital currency innovation, where she rose to the position of Director, Go-To-Market Retail Europe. More recently, Lavezzi led the Southern European region at Revolut for three years, overseeing growth, business development and marketing before shifting her focus to regulatory matters last year. Lavezzi had earlier worked at Uber where she served as Marketing Manager for four years. She helped Uber launch in the Italian market before moving on to support the growth of the Indian market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...