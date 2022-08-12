Business

Kuda positions for expansion with major appointments

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Kuda, the Money App for Africans, is poised to stamp its footprint in the global banking industry with the appointment of Pavel Khristolubov and Elena Lavezzi as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) respectively, at the group level.

The appointments, which were the outcome of a diligent recruitment process aimed at acquiring fit-for-purpose candidates to help in driving the vision and mission of the financial institution, were recently announced by the Board of Directors of Kuda Technologies Limited. Khristolubov joined Kuda Technologies Limited from the Tinkoff Bank, a commercial bank in Eastern Europe, where he was responsible for managing efficiency of the workforce both on product development teams and operational platforms.

During his tenure as COO, the bank’s client base grew from seven million to 22 million active clients and his focus was to keep quality and cost levels under control and implementation of required processes and approaches to scale product and operations teams to meet the challenges of growth. Prior to his work at Tinkoff Bank, he served as a member of the executive team of DXC Luxoft, a software development company, supporting the company’s growth from the very start to when it became a global player with 20,000 engineers working across 20 countries and locations of the world.

His responsibilities included establishing company processes and ensuring efficiency of its management, and onboarding of acquired companies. Similarly, Lavezzi, an Italian, brings with her a vast experience garnered over the years from reputable fintech companies including Circle, a global firm that is at the forefront of digital currency innovation, where she rose to the position of Director, Go-To-Market Retail Europe. More recently, Lavezzi led the Southern European region at Revolut for three years, overseeing growth, business development and marketing before shifting her focus to regulatory matters last year. Lavezzi had earlier worked at Uber where she served as Marketing Manager for four years. She helped Uber launch in the Italian market before moving on to support the growth of the Indian market.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Why Nigerians should patronise CashBox –Aigbogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  To stay afloat in these tough times in the country, Nigerians have been advised to look towards online saving platform and cultivate habits of saving for the rainy days. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CashBox, Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun said that online saving platform like ‘CashBox’ is a means to save and better than conventional […]
Business

Economist seeks faster pace for NNPC’s unbundling

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, has faulted the slow pace of unbundling the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as recommended in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act. He said heavy involvement of government officials like politicians and bureaucrats was not allowing the […]
Business

London Stock Exchange commends Orjiako’s feat at Seplat

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) yesterday celebrated the many achievements of Dr ABC Orjiako, the pioneer chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Nigeria’s leading energy company. Seplat Energy Plc, which is listed on both Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and London Stock Exchange, is driving the country’s energy transition towards cleaner, more reliable energy. Orjiako retired last […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica