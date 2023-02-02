Business

Kuda says customers’ funds safe amid glitches

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Digital bank, Kuda, has allayed the fears of its customers who have been unable to access their money since Tuesday due to glitches on its app. According to the fintech company, the customers’ money is safe and they would be able to access it once the app issue is resolved. Given that they have been unable to log in to the Kuda app and are thus not carrying out transactions, the bank’s customers have become concerned, especially as in some cases, customers who are able to log in, find that their accounts are showing zero balance, even though they have money in the accounts.

In a message to customers, Kuda admitted that its app had been experiencing glitches and apologized for the situation. It said: “We’re sorry that you still haven’t been able to use your Kuda app. We’re working with our cloud services provider to sort out the downtime, and we’ll let you know when it’s been fixed. Your money remains safe and you’ll be able to access it as soon as services are restored. “We know that the N0.00 balance error reported by several people is worrying but we assure you that it’s just what the app is displaying because of the downtime, not the amount of money you actually have. We’ll keep sharing updates as we make progress.” Industry watchers note that while the app has suffered downtimes in the past, this is appearing to be the longest downtime period Kuda’s customers are unable to access their funds.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AFRAA, Flight Safety Foundation sign deal on air safety

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the two organisations on actions to enhance air transport safety in Africa. Under the MoU, AFRAA and FSF will cooperate closely and consult each other on matters and/or […]
Business

AfDB approves $50m risk participation agreement with Crédit Agricole CIB

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a Risk Participation Agreement of $50 million with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank. In a press release, the AfDB said the deal would enable African banks and their Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) clients to participate more in regional and international […]
Business

Boosting FG’s revenue generation through 5G auction

Posted on Author ABOLAJI ADEBAYO

In this report, ABOLAJI ADEBAYO analyses how the auction of 5G network has become a cash cow for the Federal Government and other ways the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been generating revenue into government’s coffer With the prospective second auction of the 5G network spectrum to two more firms, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica