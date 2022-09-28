Kuda unveils new app to improve customer experience

Kuda, the money app for Africans, has announced the introduction of a set of new features that allow its existing and prospective customers to perform their individual bank transactions with ease. Speaking at the launch of the new app features in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kuda, Babs Ogundeyi, said that these features were in line with the fintech’ overarching mission of improving the banking experience of its customers by conveniently meeting them at the various points of their banking needs.

To him, chief among these features in the personal banking category is the use of self-ies for authentication – sign-in confirmation, to reset passwords and for revamping bank verification numbers (BVN). He added that with these feature, customers can use their selfies to confirm their sign-in on a new device. Also, by comparing the selfie taken at BVN registration with the selfie captured at onboarding, customers can confirm true ownership of a BVN and reduce impersonation attempts.

Ogundeyi explained: “Our goal is to deliver the future of financial services to our customers today and we are happy to be delivering this future one aspect at a time. Most of the things no one thought were possible in banking are unfolding before our eyes, thanks to our dedication to innovation.” Also, the Kuda boss noted in the personal banking category, Kuda customers, who don’t have a BVN or a valid ID, could send money within the Kuda community with a username instead of an account number. They can also pay bills and buy airtime on the Kuda app. Kuda also recently launched a self-help portal for its customers to block and unblock their accounts without human intervention; another step in the company’s efforts to increase account security.

