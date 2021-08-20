Kudos for aviation sector as Bayelsa Int’l Airport comes alive

It was not an easy venture but at last, it worth it. The Bayelsa International Airport is formerly known as Bayelsa Cargo Airport, conceptualised by former Governor Timipre Sylva of Bayelsa State is now operational in the state. Sylva had cleared a site along the Zarama axis of the East- West Road for the airport before his successor, Governor Seriake Dickson, took the airport to Amassoma in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The project has been on for more than eight years before the eagle finally landed and today people can fly to either Lagos or Abuja through the Bayelsa International Airport. Although it was not an easy venture hence billions of naira went into the project to actualize the feat which will soon start yielding dividends. Of course, to kick start the project, the former Governor Dickson had borrowed N40 billion from commercial banks around July 2014 approved by the then state House of Assembly members.

The loan facility was supposed to attract about N32 billion interest rates to be serviced within eight years and with that, he had assured all that the airport will be ready for use in the last quarter of 2015. Then called Bayelsa Cargo Airport but it was not ready until 2018 when the opposition party in the state the All Progressives Congress (APC) started questioning the essence of the N40 billion loans which will be paid at a total of N72 billion. Doifie Buokoribo, former Publicity Secretary of the APC in Bayelsa State, had in a statement alleged that the project was a fraudulent scheme put up by Dickson to facilitate the siphoning of state funds.

He said the governor borrowed N40 billion from a bank to begin work on the project, but the same governor, during a visit to Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area told the people that the sum of N80 billion has so far been spent on the project. Buokoribo said the N80 billion loan when added to the N32 billion interest, it will accrue, the cost comes to N112 billion.

But describing the claim as mischievous and evil, the former commissioner for works, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said contrary to the unfounded reports being bandied about, only 56 billion naira was used in constructing the airport. He said: “Let me use this opportunity to correct some erroneous figures and reports that are being sponsored by politicians who never mean well for our state.

“What the then state government spent in constructing the Airport in this extremely challenging the terrain was N56 billion and not the N70 billion to N120 billion that is being bandied about all over the place.” Also, Dickson had said that the airport handled by Dantata and Sawoe was at the cost of about N60 billion adding that by the time compensation was paid to landowners in the five communities that provided space for the airport, the total cost would be close to N65 billion. Dickson said the report that the state government spent between N120 billion and N150 billion on the project was not true.

At another forum, he had told journalists that the airport was N70 billion as against the N100 billion claimed by the former national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole had accused Dickson of spending N100 billion on the airport. Anyways, after commissioning the first inaugural flight by Dickson, which touched the airport in 2019, another celebration was done recently when the United Airline under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri fled the first flight from Lagos to Yenagoa.

The fight finally touched the Bayesla soil around 3.45pm on that fateful day heralding the takeoff of commercial flights in the state. Addressing the crowd at the airport, Diri, who disclosed that full commercial flight would commence in two weeks based on passenger bookings noting that the commencement of commercial flights by United Nigeria Airlines will boost the economic development of the state.

He said: “This significant event is the culmination of the aspirations that were birthed by late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, former governor of the state, which was eventually built by Seriake Dickson, my predecessor. “And it is under my administration that this project was crystallized. This is a demonstration that teamwork truly works. “I am happy to report to you that the pilot of the United Nigeria Airlines said our runway is one of the best in Nigeria. It is our determination to make Bayelsa truly the Glory of All Lands and we are making Bayelsa a construction site.

“The prosperity government has made overtures to several businesses and development partners across diverse locations and the ease of flying to and from Yenagoa will give a further lift to trade and tourism and accelerate the momentum towards making Bayelsa the investment destination of yours. “From now onwards, you can start booking online. And you know when you book earlier, you pay less. So start booking from today. “We are very sure that in the next one or two weeks, the full commercial flight will commence according to the bookings that we may have received. “Listening to Preye Oseke will tell us that first and foremost, we are Bayelsans.

APC or PDP are secondary. And I want to appre-ciate you because this is not the first time you have done something with this government.” The owner of the airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, in his remarks, prayed that the takeoff of the airport will be the beginning of the state’s economic development. He said: “Flight is not just for you to fly to where you are going. It opens the job of economic activity. You are going to take advantage of all these tourism potentials that you have here.” Also on the flight was the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ngobere who led members of the House. Ingobere said that the House of the Assembly thanked the governor for making the airport functional.

He said: “About four years ago, the house of assembly made approval for the commencement of this airport and the house was prone to the mockery that the house was a rubber stamp approving funds for projects that are not visible. But today, the projects are visible. “Today, the projects are operational.

We have seen everything and I’m very happy that some of the subjects who have been accusing the PDP government of this project, their leaders are here. I thank you for bringing everybody together as a state. We have also emulated your policies living as one.”

Incidentally, unlike Dickson’s time, some members of the opposition party were there to share in the joy. Lending his voice without bias, Preye Oseke House of Representatives member representing Southern Ijaw federal constituency under APC commended the governor for the great feat. He said: “We are your foot soldiers at the federal level.

For us, Bayelsa comes first before politics. Today marks another milestone in the developmental effort of our state because Bayelsa is connected to the rest of the nation. For us, we represent every section of this state.” In his own reaction, Mike Makpa, a youth from Amassoma community said it was a privilege for the people of Amssoma to be the host of the airport.

He said: “He is a privilege for us to the beneficiary of this airport and this airport will be very economical to the people of Amassoma in the sense that it will provide jobs for graduates. “And other training and skill acquisitions will be made available and there will be an all inclusive accommodation for everybody not only Amassoma people but from the nearby villages.

