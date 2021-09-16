Kudos, knocks as Ikpeazu remodels 44-year-old Ariaria Int’l Market

Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State, one of the largest markets in West Africa and Nigeria’s largest Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) centre is a child of circumstance that desperately needs help. The market gained an international reputation when it transformed from an ordinary buying and selling centre to arguably the biggest leather products manufacturing centre in West Africa. One may ask, why should Ariaria International Market be described as a child of circumstance? Well, it is so because before the night of May 29, 1976, when Aba’s foremost market, Ekeoha (Shopping Centre) was destroyed by fire, there was no Ariaria.

The 1976 Ekeoha Fire Disaster which occurred during the regime of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, the first Governor of Old Imo State, was a great setback to the Igbo Nation that was barely recovering from the economic hardship it suffered for three years during the Biafra vs Nigeria bloody war that ended in 1970. At the end of the war, Igbos began to scatter to different places in search of means of survival.

Those who decided to stay within Alaigbo (Igbo-Land) divided themselves between two commercial cities of Aba (Enyimba) and Onitsha. Nobody should get it twisted that Aba and Onitsha started existing after the war. However, after the war, so many Igbos who felt they needed to stay closer to home joined their brethren who have already occupied most of Aba and Onitsha as the two cities pursue massive urbanization. Aba as a city gained prominence in pre-colonial days and became famous during the colonial era. Her commercial prowess was enhanced precolonial by the movement of canoes between the city, Azumini, Opobo and Ikot-Abasi.

The Maiduguri-Enugu-Port Harcourt rail line that the British colonial government constructed brought around 1916 was a huge advantage for the rapid growth of Aba into a melting pot of the defunct Eastern Region, as traders from different parts of the new country, Nigeria, visit the then Ekeoha Market. Some returnee Igbo businessmen who left Kumba City in the Republic of Cameroon, Libreville and Port Gentil in Gabon, Bioko (Fernando Po) and Malabo (Santa Isabel) both in Equatorial Guinea settled in Aba and started their trading and other businesses there.

Aba was the melting pot of Old Eastern Nigeria before the war broke out in 1967. Little wonder Chief Dr. Oliver Sunday Akanite (Oliver De Coque) one of Africa’s foremost and famous guitarists, highlife music legend and one of most prolific recording artists to ever lived in his Expo 76 Ogene Sound Super of Africa painted a picture of the Ekeoha Fire Disaster a great loss to the Igbo Nation, not just Aba businessmen. Crying in Igbo Language De Coque lamented: “Enyimba lee! lee! oo! ife mere n’Aba. fire, fire,oku gbara Ekeoha. Aka akparala Enyimba. Ife ojoo emeela anyi. Chineke, ozo emekwala,” (Enyimba, a terrible thing happened in Aba. Fire everywhere, fire burnt Ekeoha Market. Enyimba has been captured. A terrible thing has happened to us. God, let such a thing never happen again).

The Ekeoha Fire Disaster brought a whole lot of environmental and economic problems in Aba, as it gave birth to street trading. Traders whose shops were burnt in the usual Igbo spirit decided to occupy nearby streets around Ekeoha like Market Road, Tenant Road, Cameroun Road and Ehi Road to sell their goods.

The situation led the then military government of Imo State to look for an empty land that can easily be accessible by visitors. The current location of Ariaria came to mind notwithstanding its swampy and a little bit distant location on the outskirts of Aba.

However, the market grew to the consternation of everyone who doubted the possibility of that swampy location in hosting such a large market. Ariaria International Market grew in leaps and bounds and became a centre of creativity with the presence of shoemakers and has currently expanded into three Local Government Areas of Osisioma, Aba North and slightly part of Aba South through the Old Express. As the market began to grow, illegal stalls and shops started springing up here and there within the market. These illegal stalls and shops were built with full knowledge of some people in power and leadership of the market who connived to block waterways.

This reckless erection of shops continued until the popular A-LINE, Medicine Line, C-Line and Freezone were ruined beyond recognition and will take massive demolition and outright adherence to the original plan or a total improvement of the original plan to salvage Ariaria International Market. Of recent, flooding conditions at the Ariaria International Market has become a tool for mockery against the Abia State government and the entire Igbo Nation in general because Ariaria is a very special business centre and centre of pride for the Igbo Nation.

Taking action, the Abia State Government on August 29, 2021 said it had approved the commencement of phase redevelopment of Ariaria International Market, Aba, from September 5. Chief John Okiyi Kalu, the state’ Commissioner for Information said the administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has made several efforts to reconstruct the 44-year-old market, but met stiff opposition from a cabal in the market.

Kalu said the cabal that have been profiting from its current state of the market had sought to place unnecessary legal and other obstacles on the path of government’s efforts and had hampered previous attempts at commencing works in the market in April 2021. He, however, said that in the interest of overwhelming public good, the Abia government is compelled to go ahead with redevelopment efforts in Ariaria to tackle its age-long structural issues with many of the shops as well as provide the necessary modern infrastructure.

He said government is determined to deal with the perennial flooding challenges particularly with the A-Line axis of the market while delivering other amenities like befitting car parks, conveniences, beautification of the surroundings, improved fire fighting capacity and such other facilities to traders. Kalu said that in recent days, different social media platforms have been inundated with uncomplimentary videos of flooded A-Line that also endangers traders and customers alike while bringing the government into public odium.

He said that no responsible government will, in the face of such images making the rounds on social media, sit back and watch without taking appropriate actions to deliver the much-needed solution as quickly as possible. “Consequently, after a final consultative meeting with stakeholders of Ariaria International Market on Tuesday, 24th August 2021, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has approved the phase redevelopment of the market as follows: “Traders currently doing business along ALine, C-Line and Medical Line are to relocate from their shops on or before the close of business on Saturday, 4th September 2021 to enable the commencement of work the following day, Sunday, 5th September 2021. “Those affected are to temporarily relocate to Ekumi Shopping plaza or other available shops within the market.

“The developers have committed to completing the required work in the phase which includes the establishment of proper drainage channels within the affected lines, construction of new shops and parks, before the first week of December 2021. “Abia State government will through subsequent press releases publish the names of existing shop allottees who are guaranteed of their return to the reconstructed shops after completion of the first phase. It is important to state that no existing shop allottee will lose his/her shop after the work.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is expected to personally hand back new allocation papers to all the existing allottees on Friday, 5th December 2021.” Kalu said that trading activities are expected to continue in other lines that are not affected by the first phase of the redevelopment project while the appointed developers, Messrs Blessed Henkel International Company, are expected to work with the market committee and security agents to ensure full security within the market during the period of redevelopment.

He assured traders of government’s readiness to ensure minimal disruptions to trading activities while executing the project which has now been made more urgent and crucial because of the recent flooding forecast from the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMet).

He warned that government will also not tolerate any attempt by any individual or group to disrupt the planned work as it has consulted widely enough and given enough grace period, long before now, for alternative solutions which never yielded any meaningful result. Kalu called for the understanding and support of all Abia people as the government restated its commitment to delivering a modern market to Abia people. This is not the first time the Abia State government has made such pronouncements about Ariaria remodelling without anything to show for it.

On the 18th of January, 2021, the former Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Cosmos Ndukwe, issued a statement on similar issue. In the statement issued in January, the state government urged all traders in the affected areas to relocate to the following places around Ariaria within 14 days:

Domino Zone – Ochendo Zone Presidential Zone – Golden Zone

