Kudos, Knocks As JAMB Begins 2023 UTME Nationwide

T he Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday begun the conduct of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for the registered 1.6 million candidates nationwide.

The examination which was expected to run from April 25 to May 3, started with commendations, criticisms and recommendations from both candidates and parents. Our correspondent, who monitored the examination in Abuja, observed that the first session was delayed in all Computer Based Test (CBT) centres visited as a result of technical glitches.

However, while the majority of centres were able to get back on track with zero hitches afterwards, some CBT centres were not so lucky with a glitch-free examination. Meanwhile, JAMB rescheduled the exam for candidates who could not sit for the exam on Tuesday because of technical challenges. Spokesman Fabian Benjamin said the “candidates, who for technical reasons could not take the examination, are to print a new examination notification early Wednesday morning to know their new scheduled sessions.”

At the Global Learning Institute, Central Business District (CBD), one of the High Opinion Leaders for the examination Abdulrahman Balogun said the examination went smoothly despite the delay which af – fected the first session. He said: ”I have been to some centres this morning from Jikwoyi, Karu to AYA and now at the Global Distance Learning Institute.

“At this centre, they are to have three sessions, the first session is to start at 7 am and students were expected to arrive at 6:30 am.“ The second session is to start at 9 am, while the third session starts at 11am. ”We had some little delay at this centre, the examination that ought to have started at 7 am did not start and when asked I was told it was not due to any technical hitch but they were waiting for a signal from JAMB headquarters.

”As you can see, the examination is going on unhindered, 200 candidates are expected to sit for the first session but out of this, 183 were accredited, 16 absent and one unverified.” However, some candidates who were at Adeola International School CBT centre Kubwa as early as 5:30 am, could not sit the examination as of 2pm when our correspondent visited the centre.

A JAMB supervisor at the centre, who declined to mention her name, explained that the glitches experienced in the morning were from the server and not from the school, adding that the issue had been resolved and examination was going on with minimal glitches But she added that 79 candidates were unable to sit for the first session as a result of the challenges encountered, and had been redrafted to a fourth session which was expected to sit for the UTME before the end of the day She said: “It was a little problematic this morning but some of the candidates are in now and writing their exams tho we are still experiencing little glitches here and there.

“It’s already past 2pm but we are hoping that all candi – dates including the fourth session will be able to take the exams before 4 pm today because there is an instruction that no exams should spill to the next day.”