Kudos, knocks over deregistration of pressure groups

Mixed reactions have trailed the reported deregistration of some frontline sociocultural groups in Nigeria, with some respondents accepting the action and others against it.

While pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo commended the action by the Federal Government, especially in checking moves to factionalise the group, some senior lawyers dismissed the action in its entirety.

Similarly, the pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere faulted the move, saying the action has further showed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was becoming more and more edgy by targeting some socio-cultural groups to give the impression that they are doing a general cleansing.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had deregistered frontline socio-cultural groups with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) withdrawing their registration certificates including that of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), among others

