Kudos to NWFL, our women deserve more respect

Women in sports are very result oriented. This is what I have observed over time. Nigeria’s very first and only individual Olympic gold medal was won by a woman, Chioma Ajunwa, in the long jump event at the Atlanta ’96 games. No one saw it coming but it happened. In athletics, Gloria Alozie, Mary Onyali and Falilat Ogunkoya are also individual Olympic medallists. Weight lifter Ruth Ogbeifo is also in this category. For many years till date, Blessing Okhagbare has been the poster girl of Nigerian athletics at the world stage.

In basketball, D’ Tigers, Nigeria’s national men’s basketball team, won the AfroBasket titleonly once in 2015. But their female counterparts have won AfroBasket four times. First was in 2003 in Mozambique, second was in Abuja in 2005, third was in Mali in 2017 and then in Senegal in 2019.

Till date, the Nigerian ladies are the defending AfroBasket champions and at the last FIBA Basketball Women’s World Cup in 2018 in Spain, Nigeria played in the last eight. D’Tigress were the first African team to feature in the quarterfinals of the basketball World Cup. Currently, the exploits of wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye at continental and global stage is amazing.

She is the number one in her freestyle category and was hot favourite to clinch gold if the Tokyo Games were not shifted last year due to COVID-19. She is still on course for a medal at the games next year. The story is the same in football. Asisat Oshoala has been listed in the last three nominations for the African Players of the Year but no male player listed in the Eagles. Perpetua Nwocha won the award four times just as Oshoala has done. If Oshoala wins again, it will be a record fifth time. In history, Nigeria’s men have only won it four times.

In the national team, the Super Eagles have won the Nations Cup only three times and they are yet to feature at the quarterfinals of the men’s FIFA World Cup but the Falcons have won the Women’s Nations Cup nine of 11 times staged. No doubt, the women athletes and administrators deserve more respect and they should be taken seriously in the country’s drive to be more competitive and result oriented in sports. On December 9, the Nigeria Women Football League started across various centres with ease.

A total of 182 matches will be played over 26 weeks. The two other tiers – Championship and Division One – will start their leagues next year. On Day One of the elite league, Confluence Queens and Rivers Angels played 1-1, Abia Angels defeated Pelican Stars 2-0, Ibom Angels lost 1-0 at home to Osun Babes, Delta Queens had a remarkable 4-1 win over DreamStar FC while Nasarawa Amazons lost 1-0 at home to Robo Queens.

Bayelsa Queens also defeated Sunshine Queens 2-1 just as Edo Queens were ruthless with their 4-1 demolition of Royal Queens. Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, deserves commendation for the bold steps taken in starting the league. She also insisted that the rules on registration and club licensing must be strictly adhered to.

They were to pay N500,000 registration and club licensing fee. Teams must in addition show evidence of medical test (COVID-19) for each of the players and officials. Initially, five clubs –Sunshine Queens, Dream Stars of Lagos, Heartland Queens, Ibom Angels and Adamawa Queens- failed to comply with the stated regulations and after much appeal they were given three more days to comply or be relegated. Heartland and Adamawa Queens were relegated to the surprise of many for failure to comply.

This has never happened in the history of Nigerian league, not even in the male league. This is highly commendable and it will prepare the ladies for the first ever continental games billed to start next year. Also of note is the partnership with the United Nations Women the #Safe Home Campaign facilitated for the NWFL by Falode. This is a campaign against violence against women and girls.

The NWFL also in 2019 activated its first partnership with the LaLiga Women Department in Spain. It is so heartwarming to see the progress being made in the women’s league but so sad that the League Management Company is still struggling to get things right for the male league. Rather than the NWFL to emulate the NPFL, it is the other way round. Falode and his team should be more resolute in getting sponsorship for the league especially with the pledge by NFF President Amaju Pinnick in this regard. This will further boost the league and make the ladies stronger for continental and global meets.

Like this: Like Loading...