Kudus boost for Black Stars

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has declared himself “fully fit” after hitt three goals for Ajax’s second team in a 6-3 victory over ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Monday.

A day after making a cameo appearance for the senior Ajax side in a 3-2 Eredivisie victory over Waalwijk, the attacker took to the pitch for the U23 outfit as they registered three points in the second-tier league.

It was a massive step for the 21-year-old’s journey to full recovery following a rib injury picked up while on international duty against South Africa last November.
“It’s an injury for which there is no treatment. I just had to wait patiently for me to recover. It’s how you react to that setback. I’m fully fit now and I’m back,” Kudus told Voetbalzone after Monday’s fixture.

“I love to play. It’s a pleasure to be back on the pitch.”

Kudus opened the scoring in the 18th minute, but Ricardo Kishna levelled the score for ADO five minutes later.

 

Danilo scored to restore Ajax’s lead in the 35th minute before Kudus made it 3-1 from the spot just before half-time.

 

 

