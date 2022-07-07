Kuje attack worrisome – Atiku

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar is worried about Tuesday’s attack on Kuje medium prison by terrorists where some inmates escaped. However, the former Vice President said his concern was not only from “the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of its implications for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs”. Atiku on his social media handle blamed the continued security problems in the country on the failure of government to prosecute arrested criminals. He said: “The inability of Nigeria to enthrone a regime of law and order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason why insecurity continues to fester in our country.”

