News

Kuje attack worrisome – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar is worried about Tuesday’s attack on Kuje medium prison by terrorists where some inmates escaped. However, the former Vice President said his concern was not only from “the prospects of the escape of detained terrorists and hardened criminals but of its implications for the security of lives and property to residents of Abuja and its environs”. Atiku on his social media handle blamed the continued security problems in the country on the failure of government to prosecute arrested criminals. He said: “The inability of Nigeria to enthrone a regime of law and order in which the arrest and prosecution of criminals will be made a priority as a deterrent to copycats is the reason why insecurity continues to fester in our country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

Posted on Author Reporter

  Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. “The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with […]
News

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Abdullahi as FCT Chief Judge

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate to confirm Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, who has been in acting capacity, as the substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The President made the request pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as […]
News

A’Ibom expresses satisfaction with schools over WAEC/NECO preparationsnal

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Given the state of preparedness of schools in Akwa Ibom State for students in exit classes to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) the Akwa Ibom State Government has expressed satisfaction with the schools. This was as the government rescheduled […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica