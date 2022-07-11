Kuje Break: Niger Police recapture one inmate in Suleja

The Niger State Police Command over the weekend arrested an inmate, Kazeem Murtala who was among those that escaped from the Kuje Correction Center after it was attacked last week by suspected terrorists.

Commissioner to Police, Monday Bala Kuryas told journalists on Monday that based on credible intelligence, the Police operatives stormed an identified compound and arrested the 54-year-old Kazeem Murtala.

According to him: “After the recent attack at Kuje Custodial Center and escape of some inmates, the Police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Suleja at about 8:30pm on Saturday while on patrol around General Hospital Suleja down to Bakassi area of Suleja arrested an escapee.

“During interrogation, the inmate confessed that he escaped from Kuje Custodial Center during the attack where he was serving a jail term after conviction for an offense he committed and he has been in the custody for the past two years.”

The Commissioner of Police, however, commended the efforts of the patrol team and directed that the inmate be transferred to the custodial center (which has been complied with) without any delay.