Kuje Breakout: Nasarawa police re-capture fleeing Boko Haram inmate

Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

 

The Nasarawa State Police Command has re-captured one of the escapees from the attack on the Kuje Correction Centre, Hassan Hassan by police operatives in Keffi, the state capital.

In a press statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and made available to newsmen in Lafia, the police said the Hassan Hassan ‘M’ was among the Boko Haram/Terrorist inmates that escaped from the Kuje Correction Centre, was re-captured by eagle-eyed police operatives of the Command in Keffi.

The statement reads in part: “Sequel to the attack on Kuje Maximum Custodial Centre and subsequent escape of inmates, on July 9th, 2022 at about 0130hrs, one Hassan Hassan ‘M’ whose name and picture was amongst the escaped inmates with Boko Haram/Terrorism Case was recaptured by the eagle-eyed Police operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command at Keffi.”

It said the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adesina Soyemi has since ordered for the transfer of the suspect to a safe location, saying intensive search has been mounted by the police for other escapees.

While appreciate citing the gallant efforts of their operatives for the re-capture of the escapees, the police boss assured the public of the untiring efforts of the police command to make public space safe for all and sundry.

 

Reporter

