KUJE CORRECTIONAL CENTRE ATTACK: ISWAP claims responsibility, releases video evidence

The spokesman to Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi and one of those negotiating for the release of the kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, Mallam Tukur Mamu, has revealed that the terrorists responsible for March 28 attack on the Kaduna-bound train were the same group that attacked the Medium SecurityCorrectionalCentre in Kuje, Abuja. Mamu, who is also a publisher based in Kaduna, said the terrorist group had made reference to their intentions to attack the custodial centre an intelligence he said was passed on Nigeria’s security agencies but they failed to act on it.

Mamu, in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna, also declared that hewasdonewiththenegotiations with the terrorists over government’s insincere attitude towards the plight of its citizens. He also said his own life was in danger, adding that if anything should happen to him, the terrorists should notbeblamed butthecorrupt system in the country. Mamu said he was frustrated by the failure of relevant official stakeholders to take prompt and painful decisions, in the interest of the citizens of a nation that have beenconsumedby insecurity and avoidable attacks.

He said: “With all the billionsin budgetaryallocations on security, with instances of few becoming billionaires at the expense of innocent lives, we must accept the fact that the current system has collapsed. “This is also to confirm to Nigerians that after unnecessary delays and despite the milestone we reached in effortstosecurethereleaseof the remaining victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, there was indeed a fresh threat by the abductors that they will start to slaughter their victims yesterday, Tuesday, 5th July, 2022. I was crying on audio after listening to their recorded message and pleading with them.

“As a result of my engagement, they gave us the opportunity to respond to their demands but we failed to do so on four different occasions which resulted to the recent threat. For me, there’s no difference between corrupt officials or contractors that are committing treason against the nation by way of stealing the resources that will benefit everybody, monies that will stop preventable deaths in our hospitals due to decaying structures, improve standards of education and even stop insecurity and crimes, with the terrorists that emerged because of this sad reality and now unleashing terror on the entire society.

“It was after the failure of the fourth opportunity that they angrily issued the fresh threat to start slaughtering their victims yesterday, Tuesday. After much pleading with them, tolerated abuses and begged them to allow individual family members to contact them directly, they gave today, Wednesday, 6th July, that if there is nothing definite from family members they will start executing their threat. I immediately passed this disturbing intelligence to all the relevant security agencies, the National Assembly leadership and other stakeholders. But sadly as at today, Wednesday, which is the deadline they gave, there is no word from anybody. I have nevertheless sent words to them to reconsider their threat and allow family members to reach out to them.”

