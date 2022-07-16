Kuje Jail break: FCTA gives one week ultimatum to illegal squatters

Two weeks after terrorists attacked Kuje Custodial Centre, releasing prisoners, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has initiated plans to demolish all illegal structures within Kuje Town. The demolition exercise that has already been endorsed by the Kuje Area Council and its Traditional Rulers is billed to come after one week’s ultimatum. This disclosure was made on Friday during a critical Stakeholders Engagement and Sensitisation meeting. The Gomo of Kuje, HRH Alhaji Haruna Jibrin, said he has given his support and blessings to the planned clean up exercise, because he believes and hopes it would restore sanity and most importantly security to the town. He noted that he has always interacted with different segments of the society in Kuje to maintain peace and order, and had looked forward to more collaborative efforts from all government agencies.

The Principal Secretary to Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo, who represented the Council’s Chairman, Abdullahi Sulaiman, disclosed that the Council Officials have endorsed the coming of the bulldozers but pleaded that more time should be given to allow residents salvage their properties.

Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who convened the meeting, warned that after one week’s ultimatum, the steaming bulldozers may not be restrained. He stated that FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, who visited the Kuje Town recently, had expressed angst over the deterioration of both environmental infrastructures and security in the area. He said that the Minister authorised the massive clean up to restore order and sanity and as well remove all illegal shelters that provide criminal elements cover. Attah urged all the stakeholders to maximally use the one week to move out from all the illegal places to avoid unnecessary losses, as nothing would stop the cleanup exercise.

