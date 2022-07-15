News

Kuje Jail break: FCTA gives one week ultimatum to illegal squatters

Two weeks after terrorists attacked Kuje Custodial Centre, releasing hundreds of prisoners, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has initiated plans to demolish all illegal structures within the Kuje town.

The demolition exercise, which has already been endorsed by the Kuje Area Council and its Traditional Rulers, is billed to take place after the ultimatum expires.

This disclosure was made on Friday during critical Stakeholders Engagement and Sensitization Meeting.

The Gomo of Kuje, HRH Alhaji Haruna Jibrin said he has given his support and blessings to the planned clean up exercise, because he believes and hope it would restore sanity and most importantly security to the town.

He noted that he has always interacted with different segments of the society in Kuje to maintain peace and order, and had looked forward to more collaborative efforts from all government agencies.

 

Our Reporters

