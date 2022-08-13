News

Kuje jail break: Police arrest 480 suspects in uncompleted buildings

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As search for escapees of the Kuje Prison break continuous as the Task Force of the Federal Capital Administration ( FCTA) said it has arrested over 480 suspects found to be using police uniforms and other fake identities to commit various crimes in different areas of Abuja, and those taking refugee under uncompleted buildings.

The Taskforce commander, DCP Bennett Igweh noted that the suspects were found in uncompleted houses and other red light zones within the city. While he vowed that the intelligence operation will continue, he warned all the criminals to leave FCT as no comfort zone would be left for them.

The Police officer stated that the operation was necessitated by suspicion that some escapees of Kuje Prison jail break were hiding in some of these illegal places Igweh said: “We will do thorough profiling because we are suspecting that there could be escapees from Kuje Correctional Centre. “We are starting from the City centre, and we will expand it to other areas, the exercise will reach 21 satellite villages and towns; from Kabusa, Gishiri, Waru, to Wasa and others. We have told them to find where they will go or find a lawful settlement that they can live. We have agreed that if you fight us, we will fight you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sujimoto lauds Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, describes him as MKO of the 21st century, in reaction to N2.5 billion grant to support Health Care in Ogun state

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In an exceptional expression of admiration, Sijibomi Ogundele managing director of Sujimoto Group has praised the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu for his many laudable social investment projects and strategic support extended to people, institutions, and governments. Ogundele noted that just like MKO Abiola, Abdulsamad reminds us that the most important part of […]
News

2023: Tinubu’s consultations get positive nods, 7-points agenda leak

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No doubt, the most dominant political discussion in the country over the past months is the yet-to-be declared presidential interest of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidency. While the issue is not about its possibility or actualisation, allies of the former Lagos State Governor insist […]
News Top Stories

Guber screening: We’ve no case of fake certification –Wada

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party screening committee for the Anambra State governorship election, Capt. Idris Wada, said his committee has not encountered any incidence of fake or false certificate, among the aspirants who appeared before it. Wada, who spoke to newsmen after the exercise, explained that his committee was guided by recent judicial decisions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica