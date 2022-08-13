Kuje jail break: Police arrest 480 suspects in uncompleted buildings

As search for escapees of the Kuje Prison break continuous as the Task Force of the Federal Capital Administration ( FCTA) said it has arrested over 480 suspects found to be using police uniforms and other fake identities to commit various crimes in different areas of Abuja, and those taking refugee under uncompleted buildings.

The Taskforce commander, DCP Bennett Igweh noted that the suspects were found in uncompleted houses and other red light zones within the city. While he vowed that the intelligence operation will continue, he warned all the criminals to leave FCT as no comfort zone would be left for them.

The Police officer stated that the operation was necessitated by suspicion that some escapees of Kuje Prison jail break were hiding in some of these illegal places Igweh said: “We will do thorough profiling because we are suspecting that there could be escapees from Kuje Correctional Centre. “We are starting from the City centre, and we will expand it to other areas, the exercise will reach 21 satellite villages and towns; from Kabusa, Gishiri, Waru, to Wasa and others. We have told them to find where they will go or find a lawful settlement that they can live. We have agreed that if you fight us, we will fight you.”

