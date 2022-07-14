Kuje Jailbreak: FCTA moves demolition onslaught to Kwali dark spots

Following the Kuje Correctional Centre’s deadly attacks by terrorists and subsequent escape of many criminal suspects, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday moved its ongoing demolition of illegal structures to suburbs of Kwali Area Council, believed to be hideouts for criminal elements.

While the administration did not link the extension of the demolition in Kwali suburb to search for escaped terrorists, it disclosed that the place has several clusters of shanties capable of hiding criminals. Before now, demolition of illegal structures in Abuja was mainly focused around city centres and few satellite towns with dense population.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said the demolished shanties had remained a source of worry and security concern to government and other stakeholders. Attah, who vowed that the demolition team would move bulldozers within the 7,315 square kilo meters of the FCT to deal with illegalities, also stated that Kwali Area has remained one place where kidnappings and other criminal activities fester with the help of illegal shanties.

