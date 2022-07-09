News Top Stories

Kuje Prison attack: Action agencies lacked capacity to stop invasion –Intelligence sources

There are strong indications that relevant action agencies received sufficient intelligence reports warning of likely attack on some critical assets of the government, including the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Senior establishment sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph, said there was no dearth of intelligence, as far as Tuesday night’s violent invasion of the Kuje holding facility was concerned, but that relevant action agencies lacked the capacity to act on the Intel.

Saturday Telegraph interacted with several sources across government and security services, who gave hints that adequate information was provided over sundry security concerns. It was gathered that days before the attack, the secret service had notified relevant authorities, including NCoS, of what eventually happened. “Listen, let me tell you something: adequate, and if you like, sufficient intelligence was provided, but action agencies did not have capacity to act on it,” said one of the sources.

“Let’s be specific: as someone who understands how the system works, I can tell you that there is no way, relevant domestic intelligence agencies wouldn’t have issued early warning alerts to appropriate action agencies “At every given point in time, the Service did provide adequate intelligence, enough to have frustrated the vexatious attack on the Kuje Prison; an embarrassing development. Another source, who spoke on the same condition of anonymity, drew attention to the public alarm of March 19, and April 26 respectively. It will be recalled that Boko Haram Terrorists, in their numbers, had attacked the Kuje custodial centre with high-calibre explosives, culminating in the freeing of all the 69 insurgents held in the otherwise fortified facility. Official records showed that, as at the time of the targeted invasion, about 1000 inmates were being held in the centre, including former Governor Joshua Dariye (Plateau State); Rev. Jolly Nyame (ex-Taraba chief executive), as well as suspended Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari..

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) had, in the week of the tragic incident, said, among others: “During the gun battle, a personnel of the NSCDC unfortunately lost his life and three officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service also sustained bullet injuries. “Four inmates lost their lives while 16 others sustained various degrees of injuries”. Speaking during an assessment tour, the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), had stated thus: “From the records, they (attackers) belong to a particular group, the Boko Haram insurgent group, and all of them inside the facility, have escaped. “But the situation is under control and that’s why you see people going about their normal business activities. We called for reinforcement and the Brigades of Guards are here, and have taken control.

“We have recovered some of those who escaped. I saw about 200 of them. And some did not leave the facility. Many are still being re-arrested, and hopefully by the close of the day everything will be brought under control”. A former State Director of the State Service, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, corroborated the availability of intelligence, sideby- side with alleged lack of capacity on the part of security agencies.

Hear Ejiofor: ‘”Our problem in Nigeria is not the dearth of intelligence, we have abundance of intelligence and Nigerians agree that there is sufficient intelligence, but what people are asking is how we are not able to stem this. “And I can tell you without looking back, that as much as I sympathise with the action agencies, because they don’t have the capacity to deal with the situation. It’s quite unfortunate.

“It is not only the security service, but people are worried that security is the primary purpose of the government, as enshrined in our constitution. “So, if you don’t have security, nobody is safe. “There is no development and that is why people are worried. You go to the agriculture sector, people are providing water for themselves, they are providing electricity, generators so why can’t we provide security for ourselves until things improve. “

 

