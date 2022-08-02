Kuje Prison Attack: Another inmate recaptured in Minna

The Niger State Police Command has recaptured an escaped inmate of Kuje Custodial Centre, John Ijamu (42) of Apa Local Government Area, Benue State, residing on Mandela Road, Minna.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, made available to journalists in Minna yesterday, the police said Ijamu was arrested by operatives attached to the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) of the Command based on a tip-off.

According to the Commissioner, “on Sunday July 31, at about 0700hrs based on a tip off, Police operatives attached to Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) of the Command arrested one John Ijamu aged 42yrs ‘m’ of Apa LGA, Benue State, but residing along Mandela road, Minna.

“The inmate was arrested in his residence in Minna and during interrogation; he confessed that he escaped from the custodial facility during the attack along with other inmates, while he escaped further to Lapai area where he stayed in a Mosque for about two weeks, before he arrived Minna on Thursday July 28, 2022.

“He claimed that he was arrested in Abuja since the year 2020 for the offence of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving stolen property and he was remanded in the facility for the above mentioned offence he committed.”

However, the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, commended the effort of the Police operatives and directed for the immediate transfer of the inmate to the custodial centre for further necessary action.

