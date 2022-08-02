Metro & Crime

Kuje Prison Attack: Another inmate recaptured in Minna

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

The Niger State Police Command has recaptured an escaped inmate of Kuje Custodial Centre, John Ijamu (42) of Apa Local Government Area, Benue State, residing on Mandela Road, Minna.

 

In a statement by the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, made available to journalists in Minna yesterday, the police said Ijamu was arrested by operatives attached to the Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) of the Command based on a tip-off.

According to the Commissioner, “on Sunday July 31, at about 0700hrs based on a tip off, Police operatives attached to Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU) of the Command arrested one John Ijamu aged 42yrs ‘m’ of Apa LGA, Benue State, but residing along Mandela road, Minna.

“The inmate was arrested in his residence in Minna and during interrogation; he confessed that he escaped from the custodial facility during the attack along with other inmates, while he escaped further to Lapai area where he stayed in a Mosque for about two weeks, before he arrived Minna on Thursday July 28, 2022.

 

“He claimed that he was arrested in Abuja since the year 2020 for the offence of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving stolen property and he was remanded in the facility for the above mentioned offence he committed.”

 

However, the Commissioner of Police Niger State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, commended the effort of the Police operatives and directed for the immediate transfer of the inmate to the custodial centre for further necessary action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mob sets kidnapper, thief ablaze in Lagos, Benue

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Cephas Iorhemen

Angry residents of Agege in Lagos State yesterday set a man ablaze over alleged kidnapping. Also yesterday, an angry mob set a young man on fire at the Wurukum Market, Makurdi, Benue State, for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle parked at the entrance of the market. The Lagos mob also torched the suspected kidnapper’s […]
Metro & Crime

Truck derails, kills pedestrian on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

    A truck has crushed a pedestrian to death after it derailed off the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, emptying its content in the process. The accident, which happened at the Arepo section of the expressway, outward Lagos, is currently being attended to by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps. The […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: APC govs hail Sanwo-Olu’s leadership

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governors under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) on Tuesday visited Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to commiserate with him and the people of Lagos State over the recent destruction of public and private properties in the state in the aftermath of the youth protests. Speaking to journalists after a closed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica