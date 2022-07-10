Kuje prison attack: Compromise can’t be ruled out – Ejiofor

…CG Correctional Service has case to answer – Amachree

custodial centres across country suffer about 16 attacks in two years – Report

A retired State Director of the State Service, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, has said that authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), were forewarned of likely attacks on their facilities by the Department of State Services (DSS), alleging that Tuesday’s bloody invasion of the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, was a product of compromise. This was as a retired Assistant Director (Intelligence and Operations) of the DSS, Mr. Dennis Amachree, said the “Comptroller” has a case to answer, as far as the circumstances surrounding the violent attack on the (Kuje) critical facility were concerned. Sunday Telegraph reports that Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in their numbers, had attacked the Kuje Custodial Centre few minutes after 10pm on Tuesday, freeing all 69 insurgents/inmates. While providing details, the NCoS had said, among other, that: “A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attacks “As at the time of this report (Wednesday last week), 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 443 inmates are still at large, 4 inmates dead and 16 inmates sustained various degree of injuries and are being treated at the moment. However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates”. Establishing his allegation of compromise in a telephone interview with our correspondent on the tragic incident, Ejiofor said: “When I was kidnapped in 2017, four of the people who kidnapped me were serving soldiers but people asked how did it go? “…it is the rat that is in the house that will go outside to tell the one that is outside.. so as you are planning your operations , they are leaking the strategies. So, there are compromises no doubt but they must be fished out . “It’s quite disheartening and embarrassing to the entire country. It’s a national embarrassment. I think what we should be doing now is to prevent a future recurrence not just sitting down and folding our arms and the way we can do it is to mobilise our people, volunteer information to the security agencies. “Let the people be security conscious of their environment now that these people are out there. We don’t know where they are so when we see people with strange faces, you should be able to report and also in their own estates, organise themselves to organize the security. We are going through perilous times.” On his part, Amachree said: “The attack on Kuje Prison was a time bomb waiting to explode. Despite warnings in intelligence reports from the DSS on a possible attack on the facility, the Prison authorities never did anything to boost the security’. He made a startling revelation thus: “The structure is old, the layout and design do not benchmark with global standards and the physical security of the facility is nothing to write home about. “Perimeter lights are not working. Watchtowers are not manned and the walls can easily be breached as they not made of reinforced concrete. “It is questionable why dangerous terrorists should be incarcerated in a medium level prison. The Controller of that Prison has a lot of questions to answer”. On an earlier ambush on President Muhammadu Buhari’s Advance Party convoy, the retired intelligence officer noted: “The terrorist ambush of the President’s Advance Party convoy is opportunistic because various attacks have happened on that route. However, it should be noted that all presidential convoys are prone to targeted attacks. That’s why there is so much security around it.”

“I congratulate the protective details for repelling the attack and continued their journey to destination”. Meanwhile, there are indications that between October, 2020, and now, custodial centres across the country, have suffered no fewer than 16 attacks, with consequential escape of thousands of inmates. Available records show that many of the escapees – as at the time of the violation – were condemned criminals. In the wake of the October 2020 EndSARS protest, suspected hoodlums had breached the security of Benin,and Oko custodial centres in Edo State, freeing at least 1,993 inmates. In early April, 2021, reports suggest that about 1,844 inmates held in Owerri, Imo State facility, were let loose by enemies of state. Other states that witnessed attacks on correctional facilities in the last two years, according to reports, were: Akwa Ibom; Delta; Enugu; Kwara; Kogi; Niger; Ondo: Oyo, and Plateau states

