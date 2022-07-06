Metro & Crime

Kuje Prison Attack: Gunmen free Boko Haram inmates, move them out

Heavily armed gunmen Tuesday night attacked Kuje Medium Prison in Abuja freeing more than 90 per cent of the inmates.

Sources revealed that the gunmen invaded the correctional centre around 10.30pm, with heavy bombardments and successfully operated for about one hour unhindered.

It was learnt that the invading gunmen, who came with trucks, went away with Boko Haram inmates at the Correctional centre. After the operation, other inmates, apart from Boko Haram members taken away by the gunmen, also escaped.

Sources revealed that after the attack not more than 30 out of the over 1, 000 inmates were found at the correctional centre.

A prison staff, who confirmed the attack in a chat, said some of the attackers came from the back of the prison yard, while others arrived with trucks used to evacuate the targeted inmates.

 

