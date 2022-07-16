Kuje Prison attack: Minister of Defence should have been fired – Idi Farouk

Some terrorists invaded the Medium Security Correctional Centre located in Kuje Abuja recently and set free hundreds of inmates including 64 Boko Haram elements. In this interview, a former Director General, National Orientation Agency, Alhaji Idi Farouk, shared his perspectives with ONWUKA NZESHI on the incident. Excerpts…

What’s your reaction to the invasion of the Kuje Prison by terrorists and the forceful release of hundreds of inmates from the facility?

As a Nigerian, I feel disgraced because this type of thing should not happen under our nose. It is so shocking and unbelievable. In fact I feel belittled as a Nigerian. But if I were the President, today so many heads should have rolled because one of the biggest problems we have is the issue of people in places of authority not being held accountable for their actions and perhaps, inaction. The President himself visited the scene and remarked that it was a failure of intelligence. So, if it was a failure of intelligence, whose responsibility is it gather intelligence? Whose responsibility is it to work on the intelligence gathered? Those people must go and we bring in fresh people in the hope that those replacements will now learn from the mistakes of their predecessors.

We learnt that the soldiers that normally provide security cover for the facility were withdrawn about 24 four hours before the attack. What do you make of this speculation?

I have been to the Kuje Prison more than five times and I know that there is a security post manned by soldiers there. But I don’t want to comment on speculations like that; I don’t want to believe it because when you’re taken unawares, you’re taken unawares. It has been so peaceful in that place and one could not have imagined that such a thing could happen. But, even the Boys Scout movement says we should be prepared and on the alert at all times. Again, I think that heads should roll because apparently some persons who were supposed to be in charge of securing that important facility failed to do their jobs.

There is also another revelation that indeed there was intelligence that the prison was going to be attacked and this was communicated to the authorities. How do you react to this?

There again, you’re going speculative because I don’t know if that is the truth. The President himself said that the attack occurred because there was failure of intelligence and that’s final. Let’s leave the speculations and allow those investigating the incident to tell us what really happened there. In that incident, we have been told that among the hundreds of those released by the terrorists were 64 Boko Haram elements.

What does this portend for the security and safety of the residents of Abuja? It is not only Abuja residents that are at risk because in any case when they escaped from the prison, they will probably go as far away as possible from the prison environment. So the issue is not what it portends for Abuja, it is what it portends for Nigeria.

I can imagine that out of these people that have escaped, some must have fled to the South West or South East, some might have fled to the far North while others might have gone to God knows where. So we are all living by the special grace of God and we will continue to pray that He gives us his protection because that is the only protection we seem to have now. The protection from above is all we have now. We really cannot rely on the kind of security we have on ground because they have not impressed us to the level that we can rely on them.

The Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Magashi told us that the attack was carried out by Boko Haram elements, but hours later, ISWAP released a video, claiming responsibility. Which one should we believe?

When I said to you that if I were the President, heads will roll, the Minister of Defence should have been one of them. He should have been fired by now.

If you were to meet the President, what would be your advice to him on this issue?

I’m not talking from the position of an adviser to the President; he has enough advisers. I was saying that if I were the President, these are things that I would have done. Heads must roll and a new set of people will come. If they fail, their heads will roll too until we get to that level where we are sure that our citizens are secure across the country.

The terrorists also attacked the President’s convoy on its way to Katsina State. What does this mean?

It’s a huge embarrassment and it adds to the embarrassment that I talked about. I feel sad about the incident and I just don’t know why we’ve allowed the insecurity to degenerate to this level. Heads must roll because it is the duty of someone to safeguard the President and his convoy. Somebody is in charge of the President’s security; there are aides on security matters. Heads should also roll. If we do not apply sanctions, we’ll continue like this. The President will be unhappy, but that is not enough. If the President cannot not be protected adequately and properly, who else is safe?

Terrorism and general insecurity have been with us for over a decade now, how do we get out of it?

Security requires putting people who are fit and capable, understand the intricacies and are ready to think out of the box. They must be patriotic people who are prepared to harness the materials and the people towards tackling insecurity. Why is it that our troops go to Somalia, Sudan, Liberia and other places and excel and fail to excel at home? It is because there is leadership in those places. So the problem here is leadership. If the leadership is weak, for God’s sake, then we change the leadership because under this weak leadership, there are people who are rearing to go and solve the problems.

They know what to do but cannot go above their superior officers to do it. If you as a reporter send a good story to your editor and he throws it away, what can you do? But if you are the editor, you can take the right decision. Honestly, it is all about sanctions.

It is not enough for you to tell me that you’re disappointed. No. No. No. I dare say: Mr President, don’t be disappointed, take charge and ensure that the right things are done. If terrorists could attack the presidential convoy, where do we stand as citizens of this country? There’s insecurity everywhere and we are unsafe. This is Abuja, the seat of Government and if such a brazen attack could happen right here, it means it can happen anywhere else in Nigeria. If terrorists could access that prison facility with all the security mounted there, then something is wrong somewhere. Again why must it be soldiers guarding our prison? The warders who are in charge of the prison, don’t they bear arms? So, while we complain about the alleged withdrawal of the soldiers before the attack, we should also ask: Whose responsibility is it to deploy soldiers? I don’t know.

There is confusion, but it can only get better if people in places of authority do their jobs well. I have served in government before and I know that every Tuesday of the week, there’s a meeting that we have to discuss security. It involves representatives of various organisations including National Orientation Agency. It is a meeting where intelligence gathered from various places and passed on to those who are supposed to work on them. What has happened to it? If such a meeting is still on and intelligence is still being gathered, what does the National Security Adviser (NSA) use it for? Or is the NSA no longer in charge? No. No. No.

This insecurity is becoming more complicated. The only reason why the NOA is part of the Joint Intelligence Board is because they are everywhere in Nigeria. It has officers in every Local Government Area and indeed nearly in every Ward. They are not security operatives but they give special reports on happenings across the country. They give their information without colouration.

Some Nigerians are not happy that President Buhari left the country a day after the incident at Kuje instead of sitting back to attend to the worsening security challenges. What do you think?

There’s nothing that you would do that everybody would be happy. Some will be happy while some will be sad. But basically, it might have to do with his programme. I’m not privy to the details of his programme in Dakar, Senegal. But he has asked for a comprehensive report on the incident which is what is required at this time. Maybe, he wants to get a full report and take his time to do that which I had suggested earlier.

Maybe he wants to get to the root of the matter and identify those who failed in their responsibilities. But again, it depends on who is writing the report. Who is writing this report to be submitted to Mr President? If you put the people who should have been sacked ab initio to write the report, they will colour it so much so that even you who want to take a decision will be confused. So, while I think that a comprehensive report on the incident is good, we should be mindful of those we choose to conduct the investigation and write the report.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...