Kuje Prison Attack: Reps vow to unravel culprits

Philip Nyam, ABUJA

The House of Representatives yesterday assured Nigerians that it would do everything within its power to get to the root of theattackonKujeMaximum Correctional Centre by suspected terrorists on July 5.

Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence and lead chairman of the jointcommittee on the need to investigate the terrorist attack onCorrectionalCentre, Kuje, Hon Sha’aban Sharada, gave the assurance at the investigative hearing in Abuja.

He said: “I would like to assure you that members of this joint-committee will not spare anything in order to trace the circumstances that led to this ugly incident; deliberate efforts would be made by us to ascertain the current security situation within and around the facility, measures put in place to safeguard the reoccurrence around the facility and other similar facilities around the country.

“We would also ensure the monitoring of measures put in place to protect lives and property of residents in the FCT and those of all Nigerians.”

 

Sharada expressed concerns that “the attack, which lasted for several hours, did not record any formidable resistance from the security personnel deployed to the facility, neither was there adequate response from the security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory despite the proximity of the Nigerian Air Force station at the international airport and the scene of incident.”

He said: “This situation is, therefore, very disturbing, embarrassing and also raises serious concerns about the efficiency and effectiveness of the entire national security architecture, especially given the location of their headquarters in the FCT.

 

“It is also important to state that the resolution with which this joint-committee is mandated to carry out its assigned responsibility is passed pursuant to its constitutional obligation as enshrined in Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Altered).

 

“Against this background and consistent with its mandate, the Committee swung into action with a visit to the Kuje Correctional facility for an on-the-spot assessment.

“During the hearing, insightful briefs were received from the Directors-General of the Department of State Services, the National Intelligence Agency and the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

 

“Further briefs were given by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the NigeriaImmigrationService. Also in attendance were representatives of the National Security Adviser and the National Park Service.”

 

