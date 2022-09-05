Kuje Prison Attack: Reps vow to unravel culprits

The House of Representatives Monday assured that it would do everything within its power to get to the root of the attack on Kuje Maximum Correctional Centre by suspected terrorists on July 5 this year.

Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence and Lead Chairman of the House Joint Committee on the need to investigate the terrorist attack on Correctional Centre, Kuje, Hon. Sha’aban Sharada gave the assurance at the investigative hearing in Abuja.

He said: “I would like to assure you that members of this Joint Committee will not spare anything in order to trace the circumstances that led to this ugly incident while deliberate efforts would be made by us to ascertain the current security situation within and around the facility, measures put in place to safeguard the reoccurrence around the facility and other similar facilities around the country.

“We would also ensure the monitoring of measures put in place to protect the lives and property of residents in the FCT and those of all Nigerians.”

Sharada expressed concerns that “the attack, which lasted for several hours” did not record any formidable resistance from the security personnel deployed to the facility nor was there adequate response from the security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory despite the proximity of the Nigerian Airforce station at the International Airport with the scene of incidence.

“This situation is therefore very disturbing, embarrassing and also raises serious concerns about the efficiency and effectiveness of the entire national security architecture especially given the location of their headquarters in the FCT.”

He said the Joint Committee is also mandated to identify the extent to which appropriate authorities within the national security sector have played their roles in responding to this incident as well as to establish the extent of damage to the facility including the exact number of escapees and casualties recorded.

“It is also important to state that the resolution, with which this Joint Committee is mandated to carry out its assigned responsibility is passed pursuant to its constitutional obligation as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Altered).

“Against this background and consistent with its mandate, the Joint Committee swung into action with a visit to the Kuje Correctional facility for an on-the-spot assessment.

“During the visit, the committee observed the devastating destruction of properties as well as all the key and vulnerable points situated in the facility,” he said.

