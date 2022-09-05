News

Kuje Prison Attack: Reps vow to unravel culprits

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Monday assured that it would do everything within its power to get to the root of the attack on Kuje Maximum Correctional Centre by suspected terrorists on July 5 this year.

Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence and Lead Chairman of the House Joint Committee on the need to investigate the terrorist attack on Correctional Centre, Kuje, Hon. Sha’aban Sharada gave the assurance at the investigative hearing in Abuja.

He said: “I would like to assure you that members of this Joint Committee will not spare anything in order to trace the circumstances that led to this ugly incident while deliberate efforts would be made by us to ascertain the current security situation within and around the facility, measures put in place to safeguard the reoccurrence around the facility and other similar facilities around the country.

“We would also ensure the monitoring of measures put in place to protect the lives and property of residents in the FCT and those of all Nigerians.”

Sharada expressed concerns that “the attack, which lasted for several hours” did not record any formidable resistance from the security personnel deployed to the facility nor was there adequate response from the security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory despite the proximity of the Nigerian Airforce station at the International Airport with the scene of incidence.

“This situation is therefore very disturbing, embarrassing and also raises serious concerns about the efficiency and effectiveness of the entire national security architecture especially given the location of their headquarters in the FCT.”

He said the Joint Committee is also mandated to identify the extent to which appropriate authorities within the national security sector have played their roles in responding to this incident as well as to establish the extent of damage to the facility including the exact number of escapees and casualties recorded.

“It is also important to state that the resolution, with which this Joint Committee is mandated to carry out its assigned responsibility is passed pursuant to its constitutional obligation as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Altered).

“Against this background and consistent with its mandate, the Joint Committee swung into action with a visit to the Kuje Correctional facility for an on-the-spot assessment.

“During the visit, the committee observed the devastating destruction of properties as well as all the key and vulnerable points situated in the facility,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Group backs Niger Delta indigenes over ownership of oil blocs

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

President, Niger Delta Coalition of Coastal Communities (NDCCC), Chief Donben Donyegha, has called on Niger Delta indigenes to support people, who have the capacity to own oil blocs in the region rather than resort to cheap blackmail against such people. He advised those involved in such acts of blackmailing the Managing Director of Ocean Marine […]
News

Christmas: Akeredolu chides PDP over allegation on workers’ salary

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State over its allegation that workers in the state might celebrate Christmas without the payment of their salaries. While assuring that plans had commenced towards ensuring that workers within the state public service have a swell time celebrating Christmas […]
News

Nasarawa Assembly passed 29 bills, 44 resolutions in two years

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly yesterday said that it has passed a total of 29 bills and 44 resolutions in the last two years. The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Ibrahim, stated this yesterday to mark the end of the second legislative session of the 6th Assembly in Lafia, the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica